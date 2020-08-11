Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 Rival Wings Changes

If the adjustments made to classes for PvP in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 5.3 are any indication, Yoshi-P and team appear eager to make PvP a snappier, more lethal experience. That means some tweaks have been made to Rival Wings, most notably to the warmachina. The Patch 5.3 Rival Wings Changes are listed below:

Patch 5.3 Rival Wings Changes

Preparation time before matches begin has been reduced from 90 to 45 seconds.

Time limit has been reduced from 20 to 15 minutes.

Time before delivery of gobcrates has been changed from 12 to 10 minutes after the match begins.

Bonus to damage dealt for tank and melee DPS roles has been reduced from 10% to 0%.

Bonus to damage reduction for dragoon and ninja has been reduced from 20% to 15%.

Bonus to damage reduction for red mage has been increased from 0% to 10%.

Goblin mercenaries now deal increased damage against mammets.

HP of gobtanks has been increased, as well as their damage against mammets.

Warmachina Adjustments

Cruise Chaser

Action Adjustment Spin Crusher Potency when attacking a player, mammet, or object has been increased from 750 to 1,000.

Potency when attacking warmachina has been increased from 7,500 to 10,000. Laser X Sword Potency when attacking players or warmachina has been increased from 10,000 to 12,500.

Potency when attacking mammets or objects has been increased from 1,000 to 1,250. Optical Sight Potency when attacking players or warmachina has been increased from 5,000 to 7,500.

Potency when attacking mammets or objects has been increased from 500 to 750.

Brute Justice