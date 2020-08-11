Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 Rival Wings Changes

If the adjustments made to classes for PvP in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 5.3 are any indication, Yoshi-P and team appear eager to make PvP a snappier, more lethal experience. That means some tweaks have been made to Rival Wings, most notably to the warmachina. The Patch 5.3 Rival Wings Changes are listed below:
- Preparation time before matches begin has been reduced from 90 to 45 seconds.
- Time limit has been reduced from 20 to 15 minutes.
- Time before delivery of gobcrates has been changed from 12 to 10 minutes after the match begins.
- Bonus to damage dealt for tank and melee DPS roles has been reduced from 10% to 0%.
- Bonus to damage reduction for dragoon and ninja has been reduced from 20% to 15%.
- Bonus to damage reduction for red mage has been increased from 0% to 10%.
- Goblin mercenaries now deal increased damage against mammets.
- HP of gobtanks has been increased, as well as their damage against mammets.
Warmachina Adjustments
Cruise Chaser
|Action
|Adjustment
|Spin Crusher
|Potency when attacking a player, mammet, or object has been increased from 750 to 1,000.
Potency when attacking warmachina has been increased from 7,500 to 10,000.
|Laser X Sword
|Potency when attacking players or warmachina has been increased from 10,000 to 12,500.
Potency when attacking mammets or objects has been increased from 1,000 to 1,250.
|Optical Sight
|Potency when attacking players or warmachina has been increased from 5,000 to 7,500.
Potency when attacking mammets or objects has been increased from 500 to 750.
Brute Justice
|Action
|Adjustment
|Flarethrower
|Burn potency when attacking players or warmachina has been increased from 1,000 to 2,500.
Effect duration has been reduced from 15 to 12.
|Double Rocket Punch
|Potency when attacking players, warmachina, or mammets has been increased from 5,000 to 7,500.
Potency when attacking objects has been increased from 100,000 to 150,000.
|Mega Beam
|Potency when attacking players or warmachina has been increased from 12,500 to 15,000.
Potency when attacking mammets or objects has been increased from 1,250 to 1,500.