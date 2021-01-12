Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.41 update notes.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.41 ushers in the last stage of the Ishgardian Restoration, which means we’re only a few short months away from Ishgardian Housing, and the absolute mess that’ll be. But, let’s not dwell on the future: we have a housing ward to finish rebuilding! Patch 5.41 introduces new materials to the Diadem, new Ishgardian Restoration recipes for crafters, and new rewards to collect for assisting. That sounds like a whole lot of new content, but in practice Patch 5.41 is similar to the Ishgardian Restoration patches that preceded it in Final Fantasy XIV.

Playable Content

Quests

New side story quests have been added. Ishgardian Restoration Story Quests Once all reconstruction works included in Patch 5.41 have been completed, speak with Augebert in the Firmament (X:11.4 Y:14.1) to unlock these quests. Not by Bread Alone Any class or job level 60 The Firmament (X:12.2 Y:11.3) Francel Players must first complete the quest “May Featherfall Flourish.”

Ishgardian Restoration Sidequests These sidequests are unlocked once the Patch 5.41 Ishgardian Restoration story quests have been completed.



Housing

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

Miscellaneous

A new emote has been added (Sweep).

Battle System

Players will now receive the power of the Echo in Eden’s Verse (Savage). The Echo will take effect upon entering Eden’s Verse (Savage), increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 10%. Unlike other instances, the strength of the Echo will not increase in the event all party members are incapacitated.



Items

The following item names have been changed: Edenmete Sabatons of Striking -> Edenmete Thighboots of Striking Edenmorn Sabatons of Striking -> Edenmorn Thighboots of Striking Edenmete Sabatons of Scouting -> Edenmete Thighboots of Scouting Edenmorn Sabatons of Scouting -> Edenmorn Thighboots of Scouting



Ishgardian Restoration

The fourth phase of the Ishgardian Restoration has begun. With the residences of the New Nest providing homes for countless Ishgardians and the markets of Featherfall ever flourishing, the Firmament is evolving day by day into the living, breathing heart of the post-war Holy See. So it is that Lord Francel de Haillenarte turns his eyes to the fourth phase of the restoration effort, which will see the construction of a cultural district where nobleman and commoner, man and dragon alike might further enrich their lives through aesthetic pursuits.

Ishgardian Restoration Materials To coincide with the updates to the Ishgardian Restoration, new materials can now be crafted and submitted. In accordance with this update, the following additions and adjustments have been made to the submission of materials from the previous chapter: Players can no longer collect stamps for the Kupo of Fortune. The number of skybuilders’ scrips received for submissions has been reduced. The number of skyward points received for submissions has been reduced. Skyward points received for submissions will no longer contribute to rankings.

New conditions have been added for expert recipes. These conditions may appear when using crafting recipes for grade 4 skybuilders’ supplies. Malleable: Increases to progress are 1.5 times higher than normal. Primed: Next status granted by an action will last two additional steps.

Potential conditions for expert recipes can now be confirmed via the Crafting Log. With an expert recipe selected in the Crafting Log, select “Potential Conditions List” from the subcommand menu.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Diadem. New items can be gathered in the Diadem. New gathering points have been added. New items can be gathered for the fourth phase of the Ishgardian Restoration. They can be submitted to Flotpassant (X:12.2 Y:14.6) for inspection. Following the addition of items for the fourth phase of the Ishgardian Restoration, the following adjustments have been made to the inspection of items from the previous chapter: Players will no longer receive skybuilder’s scrips. The number of skybuilders’ scrips received has been reduced. Skyward points received will no longer contribute to rankings.

Additions and adjustments have been made to the rewards from the Kupo of Fortune.

New skybuilders’ scrip items are available for exchange from Enie in the Firmament (X:12.0 Y:14.0).

Rankings for the fourth phase of the Ishgardian Restoration have begun. For a given period, each player’s skyward points are tallied and listed on the Lodestone. The skyward points earned during the ranking period are known as the seasonal score. Players finishing in high ranks will be eligible for rewards and achievements. Ranking Period: The ranking period lasts from the release of Patch 5.41 until Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. (PST). Seasonal scores are tallied for each class, with rankings divided by World and class. Learn more about Ishgardian Restoration rankings. Rankings are updated each day at approximately 1:00 a.m. (PST). Seasonal scores can only be accumulated on a player’s Home World. Rewards: Top ranking players will be awarded a special achievement and title. These rewards can be obtained by using the following items distributed via the moogle delivery service: 1st to 12th Place

Season Three Writ of Canonization (※1) / Season Three Writ of Beatification (※2) 13th to 100th Place

Season Three Writ of Beatification (※2) ※1 This item grants the achievement “Phase IV Divine Ascension” and the title “Saint of the Firmament.” ※2 This item grants the achievement “Phase IV Minor Miracle” and the title “Beatus of the Firmament.” The titles awarded to top players, “Saint of the Firmament” and “Beatus of the Firmament,” are the same as those awarded during previous rankings. Please note, however, that because they will be treated as separate titles, players who earn these titles will see more than one instance of them when viewing acquired titles in-game.

The skybuilders’ monument, commemorating the crafting class with the greatest contributions to the restoration initiative, has been added. When ranking results are finalized, scores from all crafters will be tallied based on class. Please note that scores will be tallied separately for each World. The crafting class in each World with the highest combined score will have a monument built in their honor, modeled after the crafting tool used by said class. A different monument will be placed in the Firmament for newly added Worlds in the future.



Miscellaneous

New mounts have been added (blue crab).

New minions have been added (green baby triceratops).

New fashion accessories have been added (green polka-dot parasol).

System

New achievements and titles have been added.

The following text commands have been added: /eatriceball ALIASES: /eatriceball, /riceball USAGE: /eatriceball [subcommand] →Eat a rice ball. >>Subcommands: motion. Perform motion only. Both text and motion will be displayed when no subcommand is specified. /eatapple ALIASES: /eatapple, /apple USAGE: /eatapple [subcommand] →Bite into an apple. >>Subcommands: motion. Perform motion only. Both text and motion will be displayed when no subcommand is specified. /sweep ALIASES: /sweep, /broom USAGE: /sweep [subcommand] →Sweep the floor. >>Subcommands: motion. Perform motion only. Both text and motion will be displayed when no subcommand is specified.



