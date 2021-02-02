Final Fantasy XIV Update 5.45 Patch Notes

The Bozjan war effort continues in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.45, and that means it’s time to once again farm for our Relic Weapons. Alongside the new quest chain for The Save the Queen story arc is the next Skysteel Tools upgrade for crafters and gatherers. Additionally, Blue Mages have received some new spells and content to enjoy, and there’s even a 48-man raid of sorts for those who live and breath all things Bozjan. Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.45 is a substantial mid-tier update, and it should keep us all busy as we wait on Patch 5.5 and the inevitable expansion (which, as of publication, should be announced this Saturday).

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.45 Playable Content

Housing

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added. Learn more about the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest 2019. Additional contest entries have been selected to serve as new furnishings.

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

The Manderville Gold Saucer

The following additions have been made to Triple Triad:

New cards have been added.

New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added.

Miscellaneous

New emotes have been added.

A new hairstyle based on an FFXIV Hairstyle Design Contest entry is now available. Learn more about the Hairstyle Design Contest.



FFXIV Patch 5.45 Battle System

Blue Mage

The level cap for blue mage has been increased to 70. Blue mage cannot participate in certain duties such as the Forbidden Land, Eureka and ultimate raids.

New blue magic spells have been added.

New stages have been added to the Masked Carnivale. These stages will become available as you complete certain blue mage job quests.

New entries have been added to the blue mage log. These new entries will appear in the log after completing certain blue mage job quests.



Delubrum Reginae

The large-scale duty Delubrum Reginae has been added.

Delubrum Reginae is a 24-player duty wherein players must brave the depths of ancient Bozjan ruins, making effective use of lost actions to avoid its myriad perils and pitfalls. Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Item Level Requirement: – Party Size: 24 Players Time Limit: 180 Minutes

Requirements Fit for a Queen Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.5 Y:5.8) Bajsaljen Players must first complete the quest “A Sign of What’s to Come.”

Entering Delubrum Reginae Players can enter Delubrum Reginae by speaking with Mikoto at the Lost Trace or Sjeros in Gangos (X:5.5 Y:5.4). Once registered, players will be matched together regardless of their job’s role. To enter as a party or alliance, the party or alliance leader must be the one to speak with the aforementioned NPCs. Players are free to change areas after registering. When registering as an alliance, please note that alliances will be temporarily disbanded upon entering.

Duty-specific Rules and Features The following duty-specific rules and features will be applied upon entering Delubrum Reginae:

Level Sync All equipment will be adjusted to item level 430. Furthermore, materia bonuses will be ignored, regardless of the item level of gear affixed with materia.

Party Composition Unlike other instanced duties, players may freely disband and reform parties while inside Delubrum Reginae. Please note that if you enter Delubrum Reginae as a member of a party, even if you leave it while within the duty, you will be returned to that party upon exiting the instance.

Countdowns, Field Markers, and Signs Unlike other instanced duties, the use of countdowns, field markers, and signs is shared among all players in the instance.

Lost Actions Any lost actions obtained on the Bozjan southern front, or previously set as duty actions, will carry over into this duty. A lost finds cache and Resistance appraiser are also available at the start of the instance. While players cannot change jobs after entering this duty, lost actions may be used to help compensate for roles that may be absent from your party.

Traps Players may encounter traps while fighting their way through Delubrum Reginae. Traps are invisible and, when triggered, can deal large amounts of damage or afflict players with any number of debilitating effects. That said, there are certain lost actions that will allow one to detect traps before they are activated.

Penalties Players who are incapacitated during this duty will lose mettle. An additional penalty to mettle will be incurred when returning to the start of the instance or abandoning the duty without being raised. Resistance rank cannot go down from losing mettle.

Gear Effects The additional effects of Bozjan gear will also be applied in Delubrum Reginae.

Rewards Treasure coffers that appear in this instance yield separate rewards for each player. Be certain to open any you find as you fight your way through the ruins.

The large-scale duty Delubrum Reginae (Savage) has been added.

A pre-formed alliance of 48 players is required to enter Delubrum Reginae (Savage). Level Requirement: Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Item Level Requirement: – Party Size: 48 players Time Limit: 180 minutes

Requirements After meeting the following requirements, players must speak with the troubled gentleman in Gangos (X:6.6 Y:5.0) to unlock this duty. Completion of the quest “Fit for a Queen” Resistance rank of 15 or higher Amassed at least 700,000 mettle

Entering Delubrum Reginae (Savage) After forming a 48-player alliance, the alliance leader must speak with the troubled gentleman in Gangos (X:6.6 Y:5.0) to commence the duty.

Duty-specific Rules The following duty-specific feature will be applied upon entering Delubrum Reginae (Savage): Resurrection Restrictions While inside Delubrum Reginae (Savage), players will be subjected to a status effect that prevents resurrection by certain means. Raise effects granted via limit breaks and certain lost actions are exempt from this restriction. After being incapacitated, if you are not revived within a certain period of time, you will be forcibly removed from the duty. Moreover, the option to return to the start of the instance when incapacitated has been replaced with an option to abandon the duty. The following duty-specific rules and features are the same as those found in Delubrum Reginae: Level Sync Party Composition Countdowns, Field Markers, and Signs Lost Actions Traps Penalties Gear Effects Rewards



Thirteen new forgotten fragments and lost actions have been added.

Among these new lost actions are powerful abilities that can only be used in Delubrum Reginae.

The following adjustments have been made to lost actions: Resistance Potion Kit: Size has been reduced from 4 to 3. Resistance Ether Kit: Size has been reduced from 5 to 3. Resistance Medikit: Size has been reduced from 4 to 3.



New field notes have been added.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Bozjan southern front: New rewards have been added for skirmishes, and the drop rate for certain rewards has been adjusted. New rewards have been added for critical engagements, and the drop rate for certain rewards has been adjusted. New rewards have been added for the Battle of Castrum Lacus Litore. New items are available in exchange for Bozjan clusters.



A new Resistance weapon story quest has been added.

Players will be able to enhance the strength of their Resistance weapons by completing this quest. Requirements In the Queen’s Image Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.2 Y:5.0) Gerolt Players must first complete the quests “The Will to Resist” and “Fit for a Queen.”

Enhancing Resistance Weapons Resistance weapons can be enhanced further by completing this quest. The required items can be found both in and outside of the Bozjan southern front.

Class/Job-specific Quests Resistance weapon quests employ a system which will require players to proceed using the same class or job with which they accepted the quest.



The strength of the Echo granted in Eden’s Verse (Savage) has been increased.

The Echo will take effect upon entering Eden’s Verse (Savage) raids, increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 15%. Unlike other instances, the strength of the Echo will not increase in the event all party members are incapacitated.



The Feast

Season Eighteen of the Feast will begin. When the season ends, the top ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service. Players finishing in bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Feast Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7). Learn more about rewards. The Season Eighteen ranking will be updated daily, beginning from the day after the start of the season. In the event of an error, the rankings will not be updated on that day.



Patch 5.45 Items

New items have been added.

Items added in Patch 5.45 will be listed at a later date.

New recipes have been added.

Recipes added in Patch 5.45 will be listed at a later date.

A new Skysteel tool quest has been added.

Players will be able to enhance the strength of their Skysteel tools by completing this quest.

Requirements Oddness in the End Disciple of the Hand or Land level 80 Foundation (X:7.9 Y:10.6) Neillemard Players must first complete the quest “The Tools of Tomorrow.”

Enhancing Skysteel Tools Each Skysteel tool requires a certain number of items to be delivered to Emeny in the Firmament (x:9.7 Y:14.6) before it can be enhanced. Please note that the items required will vary depending on the tool.

Disciples of the Hand After completing the quest “Oddness in the End,” new recipes will be added to the Crafting Log which can be used to enhance your Skysteel tools. Skysteel tools must be equipped when crafting with these new recipes.

Disciples of the Land After completing the quest “Oddness in the End,” materials required to upgrade your Skysteel tools can be gathered from specified gathering points. Skysteel tools must be equipped when gathering these items.

Fisher After completing the quest “Oddness in the End,” players will be able to use Signature Skyballs to catch fish required to upgrade your Skysteel tool from specified fishing locations. Skysteel tools must be equipped when catching the required fish. Signature Skyballs can be purchased from Denys in the Brume (X:8.0 Y:10.0).



New miner and botanist gathering points have been added.

New items have been added to gathering points.

New fish have been added.

New mounts have been added.

New chocobo barding has been added.

New minions have been added.

New fashion accessories have been added.

Final Fantasy XIV System Changes

New achievements and titles have been added.

The Party Finder can now be used to recruit a 48-player alliance for the duty Delubrum Reginae (Savage).

The Party Members tab of the Social window has been adjusted to accommodate 48-player alliances.

The ready check window has been adjusted to accommodate 48-player alliances.

The following text command has been added:

/malevolence USAGE: /malevolence [subcommand] →Place a curse on someone. >>Subcommands: motion Perform motion only. Both text and motion will be displayed when no subcommand is specified.



New music and sound effects have been added.

Patch 5.45 Resolved Issues

The following issues have been addressed. An issue wherein certain graphics did not appear correctly during cutscenes in the quest “Not by Bread Alone.” An issue in Eureka wherein ending conversation with the expedition skywatcher in an irregular manner then speaking with other NPCs caused dialog from the expedition skywatcher to erroneously display. An issue wherein the blue mage action Sticky Tongue did not increase enmity when used on targets immune to knockback effects. An issue wherein the card holder on the astrologian’s arms Star of the Demon did not display. An issue wherein the graphics of certain fish did not display correctly in aquariums. An issue after completion of the Ishgardian restoration wherein the skybuilders’ monument appeared as it did before completion of the Ishgardian restoration under certain circumstances. An issue wherein the NPC Anna in the Firmament (X:14.2 Y:12.6) did not have a title. An issue wherein the botanist and miner trait Impulsive Appraisal Mastery, which was intended to be removed in Patch 5.4, still appeared in the Actions & Traits window. An issue wherein the graphics of housing exterior Riviera Cottage Wall (Stone) did not display correctly. An issue wherein the graphics of certain furnishings introduced in Patch 5.4 did not display correctly. Other minor text issues have also been addressed.



Other various issues have also been addressed.

Known Issues

An issue in Delubrum Reginae wherein certain enemy attacks use the wrong battle animations, or do not display correctly in the battle log.

An issue in Delubrum Reginae wherein pets do not attack certain enemies.

An issue in Delubrum Reginae wherein certain graphics do not display correctly.

An issue in Delubrum Reginae wherein players who are disconnected from the server, even when out of combat, may be incapacitated when logging back into the game.

An issue wherein the graphical effects of certain crafter primary tools introduced in Patch 5.45 erroneously display when reparing items.

An issue wherein the coordinates indicating where to obtain triple triad cards introduced in Patch 5.45 are incorrect.

An issue when using the party finder wherein party members may erroneously appear offline when recruiting for a 24-player alliance.

