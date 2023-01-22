Fire Emblem Engage x Heroes: How to Redeem Free Order of Heroes Item Set

Image via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

Fire Emblem Engage players can receive a free item set containing the protagonists’ iconic weapons and S-Rank Bond Rings from the mobile title Fire Emblem Heroes via a crossover promotion.

By following the steps detailed in this guide, you’ll be able to redeem the free Order of Heroes Item Set, which can make Fire Emblem Engage’s early game a breeze and provide that extra support for the game’s higher difficulties.

How to Redeem The Order of Heroes Item Set in Fire Emblem Engage

To redeem the Order of Heroes item set in Fire Emblem Engage, download and open Fire Emblem Heroes on your iOS or Android device — don’t worry; it’s free! You must complete the initial tutorial if you haven’t played Fire Emblem Heroes.

Select Quests & Missions from the Home page, and then select the Fire Emblem coin icon in the top-right corner. If you have yet to link your Nintendo Account, you’ll need to do so by selecting Create/Link a Nintendo Account.

Image via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

Once the coin icon has been pressed, select Nintendo Switch Game Bonus Code + 5 Orbs from the My Nintendo Rewards selection. You’ll receive a 16-digit code that can be redeemed in the Nintendo eShop.

To redeem the code and unlock the Order of Heroes item set, select the eShop icon on the Nintendo Switch’s home menu and then select Enter Code from the menu. Enter the code and then press A to confirm.

To recap, these are the steps needed to redeem the Order of Heroes Item Set:

Download and open Fire Emblem Heroes on a mobile device. Complete the initial tutorial. Select Quests & Missions from the Home page. Select the Fire Emblem coin icon. Link your Nintendo Account from here if you have not done so already. Select Nintendo Switch Game Bonus Code + 5 Orbs. Enter the 16-Digit code in the Enter Code section of the Nintendo eShop.

How to Recieve the Order of Heroes Item Set In-Game

Image via Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

Visit the Somniel from the World Map menu, and you’ll receive the Order of Heroes item set as soon as you load in. If you redeemed the code while the game was open, you made need to close the game and restart it.

The Order of Heroes item set includes:

Fólkvangr

Fensalir

Nóatún

Alfonse S Bond-Ring

Sharena S Bond-Ring

Anna S Bond Ring

Units with the appropriate proficiency can equip these weapons in the Item Menu, while Bond Rings can be fitted in the Emblem Rings section.

Unfortunately, Bond Rings don’t summon the spirits of heroes like Emblem Rings, but they do provide powerful bonus effects and stat enhancements. As S-Ranks, the Bond Rings included in the Order of Heroes item set are the most powerful of their kind.

Are you ready to spend the hard-earned Platinum Points you’ve earned by playing Fire Emblem Heroes? My Nintendo is currently offering Fire Emblem Engage icons you can use on your Nintendo Switch profile, which include the most important Fire Emblem character of all: Sommie.

Fire Emblem Engage is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023