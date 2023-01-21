Fire Emblem Engage features the return of both known and fan-favorite characters, such as Marth and Byleth, as well as that of the franchise’s triangle weapons system, which must be mastered if you plan on taking some of the game’s strongest enemies. But how does the system work exactly? Now, in order to help you bring the most out of all of your units, here’s a full breakdown of Fire Emblem Engage’s Weapon Triangle System.

Fire Emblem Engage Weapon Triangle, Explained

To put it simply, the Triangle Weapon system dictates which weapon will have an advantage against other types in the game, as attacking, or being attacked, with the right kind will break the defender’s guard, thus stopping them from counter-attacking during the whole combat turn.

Overall, in Fire Emblem Engage, Swords have an advantage against Axes, Axes against Spears, and Spears against Swords. Martial arts, on the other hand, have an advantage against Daggers, Tomes, and Bows/Crossbows. To recap, here’s which weapons have an advantage against which in Fire Emblem Engage:

Sword > Axes.

Axes > Spears.

Spears > Swords.

Martial Arts > Daggers / Tomes / Bows/Crossbows.

As we mentioned above, mastering the Triangle system will allow you to both avoid sure death hits while attacking with your units, a feat extremely useful against more powerful foes, as well as avoid disadvantageous situations while playing on the game’s highest difficulty settings. It’s also important to point out that the system will not overwrite class weaknesses.

You can play Fire Emblem Engage right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023