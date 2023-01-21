How to Create and Upgrade Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

In Fire Emblem Engage, players can make use of both Emblem and Bond Rings in order to increase the stats of their units, as well as provide them with passives and devastating unique abilities. But how can you create the rings? And more importantly, after getting your desired one, how can you upgrade it? Now, in order to answer that, as well as to help you bring the most out of all of your characters, here’s how to create and upgrade your Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Create Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage

Although the Emblem Rings can only be acquired by either completing the game’s main storyline or buying its Expansion Pass, you can make a wide array of different Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage by heading to the Somniel’s Ring Chamber. If you are having trouble finding the area, you can fast-travel to the chamber by opening the Somniel Map and then selecting it among the available locations.

With that said, once there, you will be able to create the rings by interacting with the Central Pedestal and then selecting Create Bond Ring. After doing that, you will just need to select the type of Bond Ring you wish to make and then choose between creating one or ten. Each ring will cost 100 Bond Fragments, so don’t forget to also check out how to claim Bond Fragments from achievement rewards in Fire Emblem Engage.

It’s also important to point out that the ring creation system works like a Gacha machine, where you expend the currency in exchange for a random ring of a specific kind. Each ring type is available in 4 different rarities, going from C to S.

How to Upgrade Your Bond Rings

Although you will not be able to upgrade your rings per se in Fire Emblem Engage, the game allows you to meld copies of them into a higher-tier version of the same ring. You will be able to meld your rings by interacting with the Central Pedestal and then selecting Meld Bond Rings.

Overall, you will need to exchange two C copies of your desired ring and 100 Bond Fragments to get a B version of it, three B copies and 1,000 Bond Fragments to get an A copy of it, and four A copies and 10,000 Bond Fragments to get it’s it’s S variant.

You can play Fire Emblem Engage right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023