How to Get My Nintendo Switch Online Rewards for Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is out, the latest in Intelligent Systems’ longest-running original property for Nintendo. It’s a giant love letter to nostalgic Fire Emblem fans looking to take to the battlefield in a console-exclusive adventure with their favorite heroes from games past. Alongside expressing your fandom by playing Fire Emblem Engage, you can get additional swag through Nintendo Switch Online Rewards. It can be easily missed, so check it out here!

How to Get Fire Emblem Engage Avatars as Nintendo Switch Online Rewards

From your Switch home menu, navigate to the Nintendo Switch Online icon and scroll down to Missions & Rewards. While Fire Emblem Engage is trending for Nintendo Switch Online Rewards, you will still consistently find it on the Missions & Rewards menu. From here, you’ll be able to redeem Platinum Points toward character assets, backgrounds, icons, and patterns for a custom avatar inspired by Fire Emblem Engage.

Once you’ve purchased the elements you want, be sure to hit the Icon Collection menu on the top right, select ‘Create Icon’ on the left, and choose Fire Emblem Engage from the Game Selection.

How Long Will FE Engage Rewards be Featured?

Fire Emblem Engage will have a spot on Missions & Rewards until March 2, 2023, with different rewards rotating weekly on Thursdays at 5:00PM PST/8:00PM EST. If you’re low on platinum points and wish to get more to redeem on your favorite characters being featured, check the Missions tab on the top, which range from helpful tasks like backing up save data to playing featured Nintendo Switch Online games. Naturally, you’ll need an NSO subscription, and if you have the Expansion Pak, you’ll have access to the greatest rewards.

Fire Emblem Engage is a game that features some of the series’ most beloved characters, so this is a unique opportunity for players to showcase their love for the franchise. Eye-grabbing profile pictures are also a great way for people to check in on the NSO app and see whether there are games in its retro catalog they’ve yet to check out!

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023