How to Unlock Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in Fire Emblem: Engage (DLC Emblem)

One of the primary focuses of Fire Emblem: Engage is fighting alongside beloved characters from across the Fire Emblem Franchise with its new Emblem Rings feature. Units in Engage can equip items obtained throughout the game to gain the aid of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games, such as Marth, Lyn, and Roy. These characters will appear as spirits beside your units, granting them new powers and automatically assisting them in battle.

Those who aren’t quite ready to depart from Fire Emblem: Three Houses‘ lovable cast of heroes will be delighted to know that this includes the likes of Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude, who are available as part of Engage’s Expansion Pass. This guide will cover how to obtain the Emblem of Rivals and unlock the iconic trio of characters.

How to Obtain the Emblem of Rivals and Unlock Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude in Fire Emblem: Engage

Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude can only be obtained as Emblem Summons by purchasing the Fire Emblem: Engage Expansion Pass, available on the Nintendo eShop. This optional purchase will unlock a plethora of day-one and future content, including the ability to summon Tiki from the first entry in the Fire Emblem franchise, Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light.

After completing Chapter Five, an event will become available in Lookout Ridge. Completing this event will allow you to unlock Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude’s Emblem Ring, the Emblem of Rivals, enabling you to Emblem Summon these iconic characters as a combined trio. Sick of the word “Emblem” yet?

Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude are treated as a single summon and, unfortunately, cannot be separated or split between units. Their Emblem also provides a Skill that increases EXP earned by a considerable 20% and gives the unit access to their legendary weapons, Failnaut, Areadbhar, and Aymr. Regardless of what difficulty and mode you choose, this royal trio is nothing to sneeze at.

Fire Emblem: Engage is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

