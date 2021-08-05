Update 2.29.2 has arrived for For Honor, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Ubisoft released update 2.29.1 on July 29th and this brought about many changes to the Kyoshin fighter. Well it looks like on August 5th, 2021, we are going to get another small patch for the For Honor video game.

Ubisoft has announced that it will soon release update 2.29.2 on all platforms later today. The patch will be implemented in the morning and downtime will only be for 45 minutes. You can read the full patch notes and announcement for this update down below.

For Honor Update 2.29.2 Patch Notes

“Hello everyone, We’ll be performing maintenance today, August 5th, to deploy update 2.29.2. Time: 9AM EDT / 1PM UTC. Estimated downtime: Up to 45 minutes.”

BUG FIXES

Kyoshin [Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused the Kyoshin bleed to not be cleansable

You can also check out the bug fixes that were made with update 2.29.1 below.

MAP

The Shard

[Bug Fix] Fixed an issue that caused Introduction Cinematic for attackers to have an incorrect fly by.

If you want to know more about this update and future patches, you can visit the game’s Reddit page. For Honor is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.