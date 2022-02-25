“Visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat” is a new weekly challenge in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 that tasks you with searching and visiting one of two locations of the island, namely, “Adrift” or “Pawntoon.” Week 12 has commenced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and there are a ton of new challenges to keep the community busy. The current season is almost in its final stages now and this season’s live event might put you in the middle of a waging war between the IO and the Seven. But before any of that happens, you need to visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat to complete the week 12 Fortnite challenge and earn bonus XP.

​Fortnite Adrift and Pawntoon Locations: How to Visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a Motorboat

​Before you go on with locating Adrift or Pawntoon, you will need a motorboat. There are two motorboats at the docks west of Greasy Grove which can be used for this challenge. Simply drop near the location and make your way to the motorboats and drive away. Now, the only thing left to do is head over to one of the landmarks – either Adrift or Pawntoon – to get done with the challenge.

Adrift is located just west off the coast near the Greasy Grove docks, so it’s advisable players go there to complete the challenge. However, since both these locations aren’t much known, so this challenge gives players the perfect alibi to visit both locations.

Pawntoon is not your usual Fortnite location as it is the first and only landmark that spawns in a random location at the start of every match. Pawntoon is just a boat on water. As it spawns randomly, no one can say for sure where it will be next. However, Pawntoon will never be seen on lakes or rivers inside the map, so the best spot to find it is along the coastline around the edges of the island. Do some searching and you will surely find it.

Adrift in Fortnite Chapter 3 is located west of Greasy Grove, northwest of the two floating red buoys in the ocean. When you get close to the location, look for any large object underwater. Simply drive your motorboat over it to complete the challenge. The contrasting blue color of the ocean makes the object a bit easier to find.

Completing the challenge will reward you with 25000 in-game XP as well. Here are all the Week 12 challenges this week:

Visit Adrift or Pawntoon in a motorboat (1) – 25,000 XP

Use Spider-Man’s bouncers to catch a zipline (1) – 25,000 XP

Gain shields at the Butter Barn (50) – 25,000 XP

Destroy objects in Covert Cavern (25) – 25,000 XP

Destroy gas pumps (4) – 25,000 XP

Damage opponents with explosives (100) – 25,000 XP

Collect treasure using Drake’s Map (1) – 25,000 XP

​Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile device.