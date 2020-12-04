Fortnite Season 5 Infinite XP Glitch: Level Up Fast

There’s an all-new infinite XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and it’s very easy to do. This glitch takes advantage of the XP that you would normally get from discovering a named location. One of the POIs in on the map is currently bugged and is rewarding an unlimited amount of XP, which many players are taking advantage of to get head start on the new Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. Here’s how to do the infinite XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Fortnite Season 5 Infinite XP Glitch

UPDATE: This method has been patched by Epic Games and no longer works. The original guide continues below.

To do the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 infinite XP glitch, you must land at the gas station directly north of Slurpy Swamp. You can do this glitch in any game mode, but Team Rumble works the best because you can respawn if you get killed. When you walk into the vicinity of the gas station, you’ll be rewarded with 8,000 XP. The exact location and method are pictured in the video below.

Normally, this would be a one time reward, but this location is currently bugged so it repeatedly gives you XP multiple times. Simply walk up to the gas station to earn the XP, walk out to the street to reset, and then repeat the cycle as many times as you like. This is definitely an unintended bug, and Epic Games will likely patch this glitch very soon. Discovering named locations is always a good source of XP at the beginning of a season, but it’s not supposed to be this good of a reward. Make sure you get as much XP from it as possible before a hotfix is issued.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information on Chapter 2 Season 5, visit the official Fortnite site.

- This article was updated on:December 4th, 2020