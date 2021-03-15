Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Patch Notes (v16.00)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 (v16.00) has arrived, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings map changes, weapon adjustments, and more to Fortnite. There’s also an entirely new single-player event called the Zero Crisis Finale that will kick off the new season. Downtime for this update begins at 12 AM ET on March 16, but patch rollout times will vary for each platform. Patch sizes will also be larger than normal because of the new season. Here’s everything new with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. This article will be updated accordingly once Epic Games releases an official changelog. Patch notes are expected to be released when the scheduled downtime ends and Season 6 officially begins. Downtime is slated to begin at 12 AM ET on March 16, and the servers should be offline for a few hours.

Of course, the start of a new season always brings big changes, so the list of patch notes will likely be very long. The map is sure to undergo some major changes, especially with the Zero Point growing more and more unstable by the day. The teaser image that Epic Games has shared for Season 6 shows an island on fire and Agent Jones gearing up for a fight, so things are going to be chaotic once the servers come back up and the new season commences. Other than map changes, some weapons will probably be vaulted and others will be added or brought back.

Season 6 will begin with the Zero Crisis Finale event, a single-player experience that will kick off the next chapter of the Fortnite story. The Zero Crisis Finale can be played at any time throughout the season, so you don’t have to be online at a certain time to experience this live event. This season is shaping up to be one of the biggest ever, and there are a lot of exciting additions being teased for Season 6. Thankfully, there isn’t much longer to wait before Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 officially begins.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Fortnite Status Twitter page.