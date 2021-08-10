The Superman challenges are now live in Fortnite, and players must complete quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy in order to unlock the new cosmetics. Now that Superman has arrived on the island, other DC superheroes have followed in his footsteps. Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy can now be found in set spots around the island, giving out quests like other NPCs. Here’s where to find them.

Fortnite Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy Locations

Clark Kent is located at The Orchard to the north of Corny Complex, Armored Batman can be found on the southern side of Dirty Docks, and Beast Boy can be found wandering around the middle of Weeping Woods near the bridge. To recap, here’s where you can find all three of these DC superheroes:

Clark Kent Location: The Orchard north of Corny Complex

The Orchard north of Corny Complex Armored Batman Location: Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks Beast Boy Location: Weeping Woods

Once you find these NPCs, you have to complete quests from them in order to unlock the new Superman cosmetics. They give out quests just like any other NPC. Just talk to them and choose from the list.

Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy Quest Rewards

These characters are involved in three Superman quests, so they have three unique rewards to give out. Completing one quest from any of them will unlock the Call to Action emote, completing three quests from them will unlock the Superman Shield spray, and finishing five quests from them will unlock the Clark Kent skin. With the Clark Kent outfit unlocked, you’re one step closer to unlocking Superman.

Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy Not Showing Up

We're investigating reports that the Characters needed for Superman's Quests are not appearing on the Island. We'll provide an update when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/k3dzO29LeU — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 10, 2021

Some players are reporting that Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy are not appearing on the island, however. If you can’t find them, then you’ll have to wait for Epic Games to provide a fix for the problem. When the issue is addressed, though, you’ll be able to find the three characters at the locations listed above.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021