Fortnite Codes List (April 2022): Free Cosmetics and Items

Fortnite players already know the value of getting the best of gaming for free when they signed up to play Fortnite. The battle royale game has been a cornerstone of the gaming industry for years now after its major surge in popularity in 2018. After so long in the spotlight, Fortnite still brings so many awesome new characters, designs, and map changes that keep players coming back for more. This list of working codes is no different. With redeemable codes for free V-Bucks, new outfits, emotes, and more, there is plenty of content up for grabs this month for players to enjoy. Here are the active Fortnite codes for April 2022 that include free cosmetics and items.

Fortnite Codes List for April 2022

Down below you will find a list of the currently active Fortnite Redeemable Codes for April 2022. You can use these codes for free V-Bucks, cosmetics, and items. These codes may expire at any moment, so be sure to try them out for yourself to see if you can still claim them. Here are the redeemable codes for Fortnite in April 2022:

  • WDCT-SD21-RKJ6-UACP – Wildcat Skin
  • WDCT-SD74-2KMG-RQPV – Wildcat Skin
  • WDCT-SD21-RKJ1-LDRJ – Wildcat Skin
  • YXTU-DTRO-S3AP-QRHZ – V-Bucks
  • MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU – V-Bucks
  • MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM – V-Bucks
  • MPUV-3GCP-MWYT-RXUS – V-Bucks
  • SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT – V-Bucks
  • SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU – V-Bucks
  • XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML – V-Bucks
  • XTGL-9DKO-SDBV-FDDZ – V-Bucks
  • GNHR-LWLW5-698CN-DMZXL – V-Bucks
  • 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK – Frozen Suit
  • MYTJH-AXUFM-KA4VF-JV6LK – Rose Outfit
  • 3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7 – Taxi Banner
  • 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK – Batman
  • LPYDF-3C79V-TTFLG-YSBQP – Nalia Skin

How to Redeem Codes in Fortnite

The process to redeem codes in Fortnite is relatively simple. However, if you have never done it before, here is how to redeem free codes in Fortnite for cosmetics and items in the game:

  1. Go to the Epic Games website.
  2. Log into your Epic Games account (your Fortnite account).
  3. Scroll over your username using the mouse in the right corner of the screen.
  4. Click “Redeem Code” from the menu that drops down after you scroll over your name.
  5. Enter any code from the list above in the “Enter Access Code” box.
Once you have done this, you will have redeemed your code and your redeemed items will immediately be transferred to your account. You will need to do this for each code you want to use, so it will be fairly time-consuming if you decide to do all of them. Make sure to use them as soon as possible since a lot of these codes have expiration dates.

Fortnite is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

