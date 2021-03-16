Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is finally here, and one of the season’s first challenges requires you to collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors. These mechanical parts are a part of the all-new crafting system introduced in Season 6, allowing players to upgrade the shoddy makeshift weapons found all over the map and transform them into powerful tools that will help win matches. These parts are really easy to find and obtain, so you should be able to get this challenge out of the way in no time. Here’s how to collect mechanical parts in Fortnite.

How to Collect Mechanical Parts in Fortnite

To collect mechanical parts, all you have to do is destroy vehicles. Hitting or shooting cars, trailers, buses, or tractors will cause them to drop small bundles of gears. These are the mechanical parts you need. The number of mechanical parts that you can obtain will vary from vehicle to vehicle. Typically, faster cars and larger structures like trailers will reward more mechanical parts than an old truck or small sedan.

You only need five parts to complete the challenge, and this just so happens to be the perfect amount for weapon crafting. Mechanical parts are used in most basic weapon upgrades, so you can use them on most of the makeshift weapons you’ll find lying around in Season 6. You won’t be able to find great gear as floor loot in Season 6, so crafting is important if you want to make it to the top ten and secure that epic victory royale.

Unlike Bars, which are back in Season 6, mechanical parts and all other crafting materials reset each match. Unfortunately, you cannot stock up on mechanical parts, animal bones, or any other crafting materials, so make sure to use them when you have enough to upgrade one of your weapons.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.