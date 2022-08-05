Fortnite Crash Pad Locations: Where to Bounce on Three Separate Crash Pads

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to start earning some extra XP in Fortnite, there is no better way to make that happen than completing Weekly Challenges. You’ll find a new set of them uploaded into the game every week, and you’ll have to complete a small task while trying not to get yourself taken down by your enemies.

Sometimes, these tasks can be hard to locate, especially if you’re not familiar with the ever-changing map. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. You’re going to need to let your wild side out and hop on three separate Crash Pads without landing to nail this one and earn your extra levels, so let’s take a look at how you’re going to accomplish this task quickly and easily!

Bounce on 3 Separate Crash Pads in Fortnite

As you make your way off of the Battle Bus and onto the field, you’ll want to make sure that you’re heading directly for the location that has been marked on the map above. You’ll find quite a few Crash Pads that are suspiciously laid out, as if they are just waiting for you to bounce off of them, so make sure that you’re taking advantage of this, as you fly high through the air and make the magic happen.

You’ll just want to make sure that you’re aiming for ones that you haven’t hit before, and if you happen to mess up, there are plenty of opportunities to try again. You’ll also find plenty of weapons and items in this general area, so you’ll be able to get yourself armed and ready to hit the battlefield after you have knocked this quest out.

And that’s all there is to it! You’ll earn yourself a solid 15,000XP for completing this simple quest, so you’ll be able to earn some extra levels, and more stars for your Battle Pass. If you haven’t picked up the Battle Pass yet, check out the newest version of Fortnite Crew, where you’ll not only get a slick exclusive Marvel Skinbut the Battle Pass and V-Bucks, as well! Make sure you’ve bookmarked our Fortnite Guide Section for help on weekly quests, the best escape room codes, and so much more.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.