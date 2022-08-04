Fortnite Large Sea Buoy Locations: How to Destroy Large Sea Buoys With Motorboat Missiles

As you make your way into the wild world of Fortnite, you’ll find plenty of things to keep you occupied. No matter if you’re playing in the Creative Modes, or going all out in the Battle Royale, you’ll always find new objectives to keep you on your toes. However, if you’re looking to make your way through the Battle Pass quickly to get your hands on your favorite new skin, you’ll want to make sure you’re completing weekly objectives.

Every week, Epic Games throws a few new challenges our way, to make sure that we are exploring the map and doing tasks, and once you have completed them, you’ll be rewarded with plenty of XP to put towards new cosmetics and other items. Let’s take a look at how you’ll be able to accomplish one of these tasks, and what you’ll need to do to destroy the Large Sea Buoys in Fortnite!

Destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missles – Fortnite

As you make your way onto the map, you’ll want to head to the spot marked on the map, near Sanctuary and The Daily Bugle. Head towards the docks and find the motorboat in between them, and hop right on. After you have done this, you’ll notice plenty of bright pink buoys in your area, and start blasting away at them. If you hit them right, they may explode in just one shot, but otherwise, it may require two missle shots to fully destroy them.

You’ll need to do this three times in total before you’ll be ready to claim that sweet XP Bonus, and get some more stars on your Battle Pass! If you haven’t gotten your hands on it yet, signing up for the Fortnite Crew Pack could be a great way to get not only the Battle Pass, but an excellent Marvel Skin, and V-Bucks. If you don’t want your friends to know you’re online grinding, find out how to appear offline, and if you’re ready for some more excitement, find out when the next Fortnite season will start! You’ll be able to find all of these topics and more in our Fortnite Guide Section, so make sure that you’re ready to hop off of the battle bus and get right into the action!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.