Fortnite is known for its Battle Royale mode, but did you know that you can play escape rooms in its Creative Mode? Along with scrim codes and gun game codes, there are escape room codes in Fortnite that are as exciting as they are fun. Here are the best escape room codes in Fortnite.

How to Use Map Codes in Fortnite

To get to these escape rooms, you’ll need to enter a specific code in the Creative menu. You can find the Creative mode by pressing the Discovery button in the Fortnite lobby.

Best Escape Room Map Codes in Fortnite

Escapes rooms in Fortnite are like escape rooms in real life. You’ll need to find clues, solve puzzles, and exit before the time runs out. You can work alone but it is more fun with friends.

Trick or Treat Escape Horror

If you are looking for a spooky escape experience, there isn’t much better than this Trick or Treat Halloween-themed escape room. There are multiple levels and multiple jump scares that you’ll want to look out for.

Map Code: 0488-5674-4701

Cruise Ship Escape

This escape room that takes place on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean. And, there are three whole levels to complete. This is the cream of the crop when it comes to Fortnite escape rooms.

Map Code 1: 6697-1781-1082

6697-1781-1082 Map Code 2: 4816-5359-0327

4816-5359-0327 Map Code 3: 2798-4561-6810

Duo Puzzle Escape

If you’re looking for the ultimate escape room challenge for you and a friend, this is the one. This escape room map will take brain power and team coordination to escape. Be sure to bring your smartest friend.

Map Code: 1264-1483-9792

Escape Game – A Night of Horror

This is a classic escape from the haunted graveyard scene. With zombies chasing you in the night, you’ll need to either solve the puzzle and escape fast or get become the undead’s next meal.

Map Code: 6299-1937-3043

Agency Escape Room

If you are looking for the most true-to-life escape room, the Agency Escape Room is the answer. This one is very tricky as it provides little to no help which makes it an extra special challenge. You’ll need to really think outside of the box and look into each detail to crack this escape room.

Map Code: 1425-2029-5505

50 Ways Out

50 Ways Out is a unique escape room that everybody should try. It is a map filled with 50 mini-escape rooms to solve and beat together with friends. Do you have what it takes to complete all 50 escape rooms?

Map Code: 5562-0386-0559

We cover all kinds of Fortnite things on our Fortnite page, so check that out for more.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.