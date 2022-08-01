When Does the New Fortnite Season Come Out? Next Fortnite Season Release Date

Fortnite is currently on Chapter 3 Season 3. With various new Marvel skins to the No Sweat Summer event, Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite has brought a lot of fun and exciting new changes. With the Reality Tree taking over, we are in for a treat when Season 4 comes around. Here is everything we know about the Fortnite new season, AKA Chapter 3 Season 4.

When Does the Fortnite New Season Come Out?

Fortnite has two ways of updating its content. First, it uses chapters to release massive changes to the game and start fresh with new ideas. Second, it uses season to introduce new quests, new in-game events from a particular show or movie, and much more. Chapters are a lot more rare than seasons, and it isn’t uncommon to see two or three seasons a year.

In the past, each chapter has had somewhere between 8 and 10 seasons, so we can expect Chapter 3 to have around that many seasons. Now, with all of this understood, when can we expect a new season to come to Fortnite?

The best way to tell when a new season is coming to Fortnite is by looking at the Battle Pass. Right now, if you look at the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, you will see that it ends on September 17, 2022. Knowing that and knowing that we get a new Battle Pass every season, we can expect Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 to come on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Though we don’t know when Chapter 3 Season 5 is coming or when Epic Games plans on launching Fortnite Chapter 4, you can get all of the newest Fortnite news on our Fortnite page. We cover leaked skins, Battle Pass quests, how to get XP fast, and everything in between.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.