How to Get Wolverine Zero in Fortnite

It seems like once Fortnite starts swinging for the fences, they don’t stop. After delivering one of the best Fortnite Crew packs in July, with a few extras in tow, they’ve got even more in store for fans of Marvel. Alongside Spider-Man Zero, this new skin has fans drooling, ready to do whatever they need to, to get their hands on it.

You’ll be able to get your hands on a slick new Wolverine Zero skin, and it’s easier to grab than any of the challenges that you could ever come across in the game. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get your hands on Wolverine Zero in Fortnite!

Wolverine Zero in Fortnite – How To Claim

If you’re looking to get your hands on this slick Marvel skin, all you’ll need to do is sign up for Fortnite Crew. That’s all there is to it, making it one of the easiest skins to get in the game. However, if you are unaware of what Fortnite Crew is, here’s the rundown on what you’ll get each month:

Battle Pass Included for the Full Season

1,000 Bonus V-Bucks Every Month

A New Monthly Crew Pack – Exclusive Skin with At Least One Matching Accessory

Costs $11.99 Per Month

If you’re a fan of the Battle Royale, it seems like signing up for this pack is one of the smartest moves you can make. Especially if you’re someone that likes to collect as many different skins as possible, you’ll get your hands on special exclusive skins each month. If you don’t sign up for this pack, there is no other way to get this stellar Wolverine Zero skin, so make your friends jealous and think about signing up today!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.