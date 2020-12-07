Fortnite: Where to Retrieve An Evidence Case at Misty Meadows

One of the new challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 requires you to retrieve an evidence case from Misty Meadows. This quest doesn’t reward a ton of XP, but it’s very easy to do. The evidence case is hidden in different parts of Misty Meadows for every player, but there are a few set locations where it can spawn. Here’s where you can find the evidence case in Misty Meadows to complete this Fortnite challenge.

Fortnite Misty Meadows Evidence Case Locations

To complete this challenge, you obviously have to visit Misty Meadows. This is a named location in the southern portion of the map in the same place where it’s been for the past few seasons.

Once you arrive, it’s time to start searching for the evidence case. You’re looking for a large metal briefcase that has a glowing blue aura. The evidence case at Misty Meadows can appear in a handful of different locations. The locations include:

On a table outside behind Cap’n Carp Bait & Tackle on the western edge of Misty Meadows

On a bench by the fountain in the southeastern section of Misty Meadows

On the second floor of the canoe shop behind the counter

If you’re struggling to locate the evidence case, you can see one of the locations in the video below. This seems to be one of the more common places the evidence case can spawn, so it should help most players.

Once you locate the briefcase, walk up to it and interact with it to complete the challenge. After completing this quest, more challenges will appear in your Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 quest log, including finding a Maple Syrup Stash at Hunter’s Haven and completing a certain number of bounties.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.