Feather is the newly added items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 and can be used to unlock a wide variety of masks for Haven using Feathers. With the release of the v19.20 update, Epic Games has introduced a ton of masks for Haven along with new cosmetics, weapons and more. However, many players are confused about the latest Fortnite Feather item and how to use them to unlock the Haven Masks.
Fortnite Feather Locations: How to Unlock Haven Masks
In order to unlock masks for Haven, you will need to have Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass and the Fortnite NPC already unlocked. Fortnite Feather is among the latest Fortnite item and the first step in unlocking all the different masks for Haven, one of this season’s Battle Pass skins which was unvaulted with the most recent v19.10 update. In order to unlock Haven Masks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players will need to collect a sufficient amount of Feathers and also need to perform a quest related to a certain type of mask.
You can find the Feathers in chests all around the island, meaning the more games you play, the more you can gather these new items. The new Feather item in Fortnite Chapter 3 can be considered as the currency for Haven’s Masks. Once you have collected a sufficient amount of Feathers you can move on to completing the challenges associated with each mask.
There are 30 different Haven masks, allowing you to customize Haven. The first mask dubbed the All-Seeing Cat can be unlocked for free when you claim the Haven skin from the Battle Pass. The Quest for each Haven mask along with their Feather cost is mentioned below:
|Haven Mask
|Challenge
|Number of Feathers required
|All-Seeing Cat
|Unlocked when you claim the Haven skin.
|0
|Autumn Stag
|Consume different types of foraged items
|10
|Elder Wolf
|Hunt Chickens
|10
|Hidden Scales
|Slide 300 meters
|10
|Frosty Scavenger
|Search Chests
|10
|Spring Owl
|Land on a tree after gliding
|10
|Dream Hopper
|Drive a car, a quadcrasher, and a boat
|10
|Friendly Klombo
|Ride on a Klombo for 10 seconds
|10
|Tropical Chirper
|Complete Daily Quests
|10
|Fire Hunter
|Claim Haven masks
|10
|Reanimated Cat
|Catch a Shield Fish, Spicy Fish, and a Jellyfish
|15
|Skelle Stag
|Gather foraged items at different Named Locations
|15
|Cuddle Wolf
|Hunt Boars
|15
|Hypno Scales
|Slide continuously for 8 seconds
|15
|Golden Scavenger
|Search Seven or IO Chests
|15
|Primal Owl
|Glide 1,000 meters
|15
|Frosty Hopper
|Air time while in a vehicle
|15
|Hungry Klombo
|Feed a Klombo with a Klomberry
|15
|Frosty Chirper
|Complete Daily Quests
|15
|Snow Hunter
|Claim Haven masks
|15
|Midnight Cat
|Catch a fish
|20
|Primal Stag
|Consume foraged items
|20
|Primal Wolf
|Hunt Wolves
|20
|Glowing Scales
|Deal damage to opponents while sliding
|20
|Midnight Scavenger
|Search Rare Chests
|20
|Tropical Owl
|Damage opponents within 10 seconds of gliding
|20
|All-Seeing Hopper
|Drive 5,000 meters in a vehicle
|20
|Grouchy Klombo
|Deal damage to Klombos
|20
|Primal Chirper
|Complete Daily Quests
|20
|Eclipse Hunter
|Claim Haven masks
|20
Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game currently available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Classic Mac OS.