Fortnite Galactus Event Details: Start Time, Season 5 Leaks, and More

The Fortnite Nexus War is finally coming to a close as Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, has nearly reached the island. The Fortnite Galactus event takes place on December 1, but we’ve got the exact timing of the event and all the details you’ll need below. This is shaping up to be the biggest live event in Fortnite history, so you won’t want to miss out. Huge map changes and more are likely on the way, and this event could hint at future Fortnite crossovers coming in future seasons. Here’s when you can watch the Fortnite Galactus event.

What Time is the Galactus Event in Fortnite?

The Galactus event starts in Fortnite on December 1 at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET. Epic Games recommends that you log into Fortnite at least one hour prior to the start of the event in order to secure your spot. We’ve converted that time into several different time zones for your convenience below.

1 PM PT

3 PM CT

4 PM ET

9 PM GMT

10 PM CET

The event playlist is slated to go live 30 minutes before the event officially starts. The playlist will likely be called “Devourer of Worlds” or something along those lines, so be sure to queue up for that mode once it appears in the lobby. If you get into the game early like Epic recommends, just sit on the lobby screen until you see the event playlist appear. Once you load into the event playlist, you’ll be able to hang out on the map with other players until the live event officially kicks off.

What to Expect From the Event

Not much is known about the actual contents of the event, but Epic Games has dropped several hints over the past week so we have a general idea of what to expect. Of course, Galactus will be attacking the island in some capacity. This is what the entire season has been building up to, and we’ll likely see Marvel heroes and Fortnite characters alike joining forces to combat the Devourer of Worlds. The map will probably receive significant changes, so expect to see all the Marvel POIs like Stark Industries destroyed during the battle.

You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right? Join the Fight on 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/8K380f03P1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2020

As for gameplay, there will likely be a ton of combat. Epic Games tweeted “You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right?” just a few days ago, and this means we’ll probably get to pilot the Battle Bus in some capacity during the fight with Galactus. The Battle Bus in the game as well as the ones being worked on at Stark Industries have been modified with new jet engines and other amenities, so now they’re combat-ready.

What Do We Know About Season 5?

Not much is known about Season 5, but there are a few concrete details we already know about the upcoming Fortnite season thanks to some early leaks. The main Season 5 promotional image has been circulating online, featuring two new original skins that will be featured in the Battle Pass as well as the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, who will be making their appearance in Fortnite as a matching skin and back bling. The Mandalorian is likely the secret skin for Season 5, so he’ll be unlocked via weekly challenges like Deadpool and Wolverine.

THE MANDALORIAN IS GOING TO BE A SKIN OMG (VIA @VastBlastt) pic.twitter.com/EbZUsETPd4 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) November 24, 2020

Also confirmed to launch alongside Season 5 is the new Fortnite Crew subscription. This monthly subscription gets you the Battle Pass, a monthly 1,000 V-Buck allowance, and a monthly crew pack containing an exclusive skin and accessories. The first monthly crew pack features a new skin called Galaxia and matching items, and these cosmetics will only be available to Fortnite Crew subscribers.

For more information on the Fortnite Galactus event, visit the official Fortnite site.