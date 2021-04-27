Fortnite: How to Gather Information on Raz from Tarana, Lara Croft, Rebirth Raven, Cluck, or Cobb

The latest set of Spire quests is now live in Fortnite, and the first challenge for this week is to gather information on Raz from Tarana, Lara Croft, Rebirth Raven, Cluck, or Cobb. Raz was at the center of the storyline in the last set of Spire challenges, sending players to find the Last Log and decrypting information about the Spire for them. He’s growing more and more suspicious as the season progresses, so now it’s time to gather information about him from the other NPCs on the island. Here’s how to gather information on Raz from Tarana, Lara Croft, Rebirth Raven, Cluck, or Cobb in Fortnite.

How to Gather Information on Raz in Fortnite

To gather information on Raz, you must speak with either Tarana, Lara Croft, Rebirth Raven, Cluck, or Cobb. You only need to talk to three of them to complete this quest. You can find these characters at the locations listed below.

Tarana – Boney Burbs

– Boney Burbs Lara Croft – Stealthy Stronghold

– Stealthy Stronghold Rebirth Raven – In a house southwest of Coral Castle

– In a house southwest of Coral Castle Cluck – In a house west of Lazy Lake

– In a house west of Lazy Lake Cobb – Risky Reels, west of Colossal Crops

Once you find one of these characters, speak to them and select The Spire option. Listen to what they say and you’ll make progress on this challenge. Repeat this process three times and you’ll be ready to move onto the next quest. To get this done as fast as possible, it’s recommended to visit Rebirth Raven near Coral Castle, Lara Croft in Stealthy Stronghold, and then Tarana in Boney Burbs. These three are the closest together, so you should be able to get the challenge done in one match if you’re fast enough.

Like with most Fortnite challenges, many players will be swarming these locations, making things a lot more difficult than they should be. Thankfully, you can still talk to these NPCs and get this challenge done in Team Rumble where you don’t have to worry about getting eliminated.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.