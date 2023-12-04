How to Farm Gold Bars Fast in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Image: Epic Games

Gold Bars are the main currency in Fortnite, letting players purchase useful items and NPC services during battle royale matches. Since Gold Bar reserves are reset at the start of every new season, many players are looking for ways to stock up fast in Chapter 5 Season 1.

How to Get Gold Bars in Fortnite

Gold Bars are obtained from basically every Fortnite activity. You can find them in chests, you can loot them after defeating other players, and you can complete in-game quests to earn them. It’s very easy to amass a large stash of Gold Bars just by playing the game for a while, but the start of a new season is always rough. Here’s what you can do to kickstart your Gold Bar savings account in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Vaults

Image: Epic Games

Vaults are back in Fortnite Chapter 5, and they’re home to massive hoards of treasure. While Chapter 5’s Vaults mainly house weapons and Mod Benches, the chests within them still give large bundles of Gold Bars.

You can find Vaults at POIs patrolled by Society bosses like Oscar, Valeria, or the deadly Peter Griffin. To gain access to their treasure, you must defeat them and loot their keycards and Society Medallions. With a keycard in hand, the Vault’s scanner will recognize you and open the door.

Loot Islands and Capture Points

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Capture Points and Loot Islands are two solid strategies for aspiring Gold Bar earners as well. There are caches scattered across the map that will reward you with loot — including Gold Bars — if you stand near them long enough to capture them.

Near the end of a match, a Loot Island will also be launched into the air with a Capture Point in the center. Capturing a Loot Island will net you a nice bundle of Gold Bars and highlight the nearby chests so you can add a few more to your savings.

Bounties

Image: Epic Games

First intoduced alongside the currency back in Chapter 2 Season 5, Bounties were the original way to earn Gold Bars. By finding Bounty Boards throughout the map, you can hunt down enemy players in exchange for a payment of Gold Bars. You can loot Gold Bars from them after eliminating them too, making this a great way to earn Bars fast.

You can find Bounty Boards all over the island, but they tend to be more common near POIs and other places with large concentrations of players. When you get close to one, an icon will appear on the map to notify you.

Looting

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finally, you can get Gold Bars the old fashioned way. Looting every chest and container you see will slowly but surely bolster your Gold Bar reserves. You may even come across a safe that contains a huge Gold Bar stash every now and then, especially if you loot at large POIs with plenty of houses. There’s not much to this strategy, just make sure you’re constantly looting during your battle royale matches and you’ll end up with more Gold Bars than you know what to do with.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2023