Fortnite Holiday Decorations Locations: How to Destroy 10 Holiday Decorations

Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021 is here and players are already diving in and putting all they have into completing all of its holiday-themed challenges, all thought up in true Fortnite fashion. With that said, one of the challenges asks players to destroy 10 Holiday Decorations. But where can you find all 10 and how can you destroy them? To answer those questions we will now tell you where to find and how to destroy 10 Holiday Decorations in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Holiday Decorations – Where to Find and How to Destroy

You can find a lot of decorations all over the island, but we recommend that you go to either Greasy Grove, located southwest of the center of the map, or Coney Crossroads, located at the upper part of the map, in the crossroads between the area, The Daily Bugle, and Shifty Shafts, as both are neighborhood/urban-like areas filled with houses and buildings, all filled with Holiday decorations. After spotting the Holyday decorations in the mentioned areas, just bring up your melee weapon and hit them hard, until they are destroyed. You can check out the exact location 0f both areas as they are shown in the game’s interactive map below:

Now that you know how to destroy and where to find the holiday decorations in Fortnite, don’t forget to check out where to find a chicken and how to fly with one, as well as where to find snowmen and how to run over them with your car on Fortune Chapter 3. Aside from the challenges available as part of Winterfest 2021, Fortnite’s Chapter 3 also offers players the opportunity to get Spider-Man, as well as the ability to web swing like him. You can check out how to web swing in Fortnite here.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusively via the Epic Games Store. Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 will run until January 6th, 2022, at 9 AM ET.