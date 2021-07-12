Game Guides

Fortnite: How to Damage an Alien-Driven Saucer

Multiple alien-piloted crafts are in flight. Take one down, now.

July 12th, 2021 by Diego Perez

Fortnite-Saucer-UFO

The final Week 6 quest for Fortnite Season 7 requires players to damage an alien-driven Saucer, but where can these be found? Aliens and UFOs are nothing new this season, and many players will already know where to find them. However, if you haven’t been paying much attention this season, then you may not know where exactly the UFOs and their pilots spawn each match. Thankfully, they’re fairly easy to find and you don’t even have to deal a lot of damage to complete this quest. Here’s how to damage alien-driven Saucers in Fortnite.

How to Damage an Alien-Driven Saucer in Fortnite

Fortnite-Saucer-Tractor-Beam

Alien-driven Saucers appear in random locations in each match. If a location has a purple name on the map, then aliens will be flying UFOs there. Once you find one, you only have to deal 25 damage to an alien-driven Saucer in order to complete this quest. That’s not a lot of damage when compared to a UFO’s health pool. It’s really just a few shots. You don’t even have to take the thing down all the way and you’ll earn a sweet 30,000 XP in the process.

Keep in mind that many other players will be attempting to shoot the Saucers down as well, and your opponents can hijack the UFOs if they eliminate their alien pilots. That means that a flying Saucer may not necessarily have an alien in it, so be sure to choose your targets wisely. If you mark your target as soon as you land, however, then other players won’t have any time to steal any of the Saucers. Again, all you have to do is 25 damage, so a few shots from an assault rifle or even a submachine gun will make quick work of this quest. This is the last Legendary quest for this week, so at this point, you can either work on the Week 6 Epic quests or find the Week 6 Alien Artifacts.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

