Neymar has arrived in Fortnite, and one of the new challenges requires you to drop kick the soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr. This challenge comes immediately after you unlock the Neymar Jr Outfit by completing quests for island soccer players, and it’s a fitting first test for the Brazilian soccer star. This challenge sounds complicated on paper, but it’s really simple if you have the right strategy. Here’s how to drop kick the soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr in Fortnite.

How to Drop Kick the Soccer Ball Toy 500 Meters as Neymar Jr in Fortnite

To drop kick the soccer ball toy, all you have to do is equip the soccer ball toy emote and then use it while in a game. The challenging part of this quest is nailing the 500-meter distance, but you can easily cover the entire distance if you can reach a high enough place. Simply build a really tall staircase and drop kick the soccer ball toy from the top and you’re sure to send the ball flying far enough.

To make this process easier, it’s recommended to drop into Team Rumble instead of Battle Royale. Not only can you respawn if you get eliminated, but you also start with a ton of materials that will make building your staircase much easier.

You can even get a headstart on height by dropping at an elevated location like The Spire or the mountains on the southern edge of the map. To give you an idea of the distance you need to cover, you can ping and it will tell you how far away you are from that location. Just ping until you find somewhere close to 500 meters and build high enough to kick that far.

Once you complete this challenge, you’ll unlock the Joia Trophy Back Bling. There are many other Neymar Jr quests to complete this season in Fortnite, so there’s a lot of work to be done if you want to score all the soccer-themed rewards. Some of the other challenges require you to score a goal with the soccer ball toy or eliminate opponents as Neymar Jr, and completing epic quests will unlock even more items for Neymar.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.