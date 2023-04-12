Fortnite: How to Fix “Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement” Quest Not Working

Image: Epic Games

Are you wondering how to fix the “Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement” quest not working in Fortnite? You aren’t alone because this issue prevents players from turning in the quest and unlocking Eren Jaeger as a playable character. This issue and many others have plagued the Fortnite community since the Fortnite team released the last update. However, you might be able to get around this issue depending on how far you have progressed in the quest.

How to Fix the “Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement” Quest in Fortnite

The “Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement” requires you to find the Jaeger Family Basement, located in the southeast corner of Anvil Square. Once found, all you need to do is walk inside the basement to trigger the completion of the quest… or that’s at least how it should work.

The Fortnite team posted on the Fortnite Status Twitter page that they are aware of an issue with players not being able to complete the quest if they had already visited Jaeger’s basement before purchasing the Battle Pass. They also mentioned that they would provide an update once the issue has been found and resolved.

This means you have one of two options to fix this issue, depending on the status of your game and quest progression. The first way to fix the “Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement” Quest is by simply not visiting Jaeger’s basement before purchasing the Battle Pass.

However, if you have already visited Jaeger’s basement before purchasing the Battle Pass, you will need to wait until the Fortnite team finds the root cause of the error and fixes the issue. While this is unfortunate, it is recommended that you keep a close eye on the Fortnite Status Twitter page for regular updates on this issue.

- This article was updated on April 12th, 2023