Fortnite: How to Get Hit by a Moving Vehicle (Easy Solo Method)

A surprise Free Guy crossover event is now available in Fortnite, and the first quest requires players to get hit by a moving vehicle. This is a very strange request, and it can be quite tricky to accomplish unless you have the right strategy in mind. You’ll have to rely on other players to get this challenge done, or you could be smart about it and finish it without the help of anyone else. Here’s how to get hit by a moving vehicle in Fortnite.

How to Get Hit by a Moving Vehicle in Fortnite

The easiest way to get this quest done is to play with friends. All you need to do is have your squad mate hit you with a car to complete this challenge. Make sure to do it for them too. It’s only fair. Alternatively, you could just throw yourself in front of the first moving vehicle you see. This is a situational solution, but it works.

What works just as well, however, is doing this quest by yourself. If you can find a car in a secluded area, you can build a short ramp and drive the car to the top. Then, slowly drive forward and exit the car, running in front of it before it stops moving. As long as the car hits you, the quest will be completed. It doesn’t matter how fast it’s going, so you don’t even need to build up that much speed.

This can be a tricky process though, so we recommend attempting this in Team Rumble. You could also just find a private area in a battle royale match, but that’s a bit harder to do. The best strategy is just to land at a POI and hide somewhere until the other players leave or get eliminated. Once things quiet down, you’ll have all the time in the world to hit yourself with a car.

There are plenty of other Free Guy quests to work on after finishing this one, so head back to an ATM in your next match to pick up your next assignment. After completing five of them, you’ll unlock the free Good Guy emote featuring the vocal talent of Ryan Reynolds himself. This event will run through September 6, so you have plenty of time to get these challenges done.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on August 12th, 2021