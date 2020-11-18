Fortnite – How to Get Joker Skin

The Joker skin is finally available in Fortnite, joining several other licensed DC Comics skins like Aquaman and Harley Quinn. Joker is included in a new Fortnite bundle called “The Last Laugh,” which also includes a few other items. Poison Ivy and Midas Rex come with The Last Laugh bundle, and each skin has a unique harvesting tool and back bling. The bundle also comes with additional V-Bucks so you can pick up more gear from the Item Shop. The Last Laugh bundle has a strange release schedule though, so you may have to wait before you can buy it. Here’s how to get the Joker skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the Joker Skin in Fortnite

The Joker skin is included in The Last Laugh bundle, which is priced at $30. The bundle is currently available for sale in stores for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. There is no physical bundle for the PC and mobile versions of the game, although redeeming a code for the bundle on one platform will unlock it for your account on all platforms.

The digital (Item shop) version of the "Last Laugh Bundle Pack" won't be available until December, but you can still buy the physical one (Keys). — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2020

The Last Laugh bundle is not available for purchase digitally yet. The bundle is scheduled to come to the Fortnite Item Shop sometime in December. It is unclear why the digital version of the bundle was delayed, but you can order a physical copy and redeem the download code inside the box if you must have the Joker skin and the other items in this bundle as soon as possible.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. The Last Laugh bundle is available now physically, but digital purchases will not be available until December.