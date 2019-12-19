Fortnite – How to Get Purple Remedy Style

Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 2 has included some pretty dope skins, and the Purple Remedy style has to be one of the coolest looking skins the battle pass has to offer. The method of obtaining Purple Remedy is a bit unclear, so hopefully, this guide will clear things up somewhat. At the time of writing, Purple Remedy is currently unobtainable in Fortnite, but the challenges and objectives you’ll need to complete once the style becomes available are already laid out.

How to Get Purple Remedy in Fortnite

To get your hands on the Purple Remedy style once it becomes available, you’ll first need to reach Battle Pass Tier 40 before you can even start the process of obtaining it. If you play Fortnite regularly, you should already be past 40 or close to reaching 40 by the time Purple Remedy is released, though. After reaching this milestone, you’ll need to complete “Remedy vs. Toxin” mission objectives.

There are 9 total objectives to complete, and none of them should prove too much of a challenge. Below are the nine Remedy vs. Toxin objectives:

Visit different food trucks (3) Earn Silver Survivor Medals (3) Get SMG Eliminations (3) Search chests at Landmarks (7) Reach 100 of both Health and Shield in different matches (3) Deal damage with a Common, Uncommon, and Rare weapon in a single match (3) Deal Damage to enemy structures (2500) Achieve Weapon Specialist Accolades by dealing damage with weapons (5) Be the first to catch a fish, first to land from the Battle Bus, or first to get an Elimination (1)

The first mission objective can be a little tricky if you don’t quite know where to look, but thankfully the food trucks aren’t too hard to come by. One can be found north of Lazy Lake near where the snow meets the grass, another can be found north of Pleasant Park by a pavilion, and a third can be found south of Salty Springs if you follow the road. The rest of the objectives should be pretty self explanatory, and once you wrap all of them up, you’ll earn the Purple Remedy style once it becomes available. There isn’t a firm release date for it yet, but expect to see it in Fortnite sometime in the next few weeks.