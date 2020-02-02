Fortnite – How to Get Yellow Chic Style – Cameo vs Chic Challenge Guide

Much like the Purple Remedy style that you can obtain by completing Remedy vs. Toxin challenges in Fortnite, there’s a new yellow style available for Cameo vs. Chic that you can get by completing a few challenges. The yellow Chic style also comes with a matching glider, pickaxe, and back bling, so it’s more than worth the work it takes to earn it. The necessary challenges have recently been added to the game, and this guide will walk you through everything you need to know to get the Yellow Chic style.

How to get the Yellow Chic Style in Fortnite

Before you can even think about earning the Yellow Chic style, you’re going to need to get your hands on the Cameo vs. Chic skin in the first place. This skin is a part of the Chapter 2 Season 1 Battle Pass, and you’ll receive it as a reward for reaching Level 80. This can take a while if you’re not up to date with Fortnite, but if you’ve been playing regularly throughout Chapter 2 Season 1, you probably already have this skin.

These are the challenges you have to complete to earn the Yellow Chic style:

Complete Cameo vs. Chic Mission Objectives (9)

Catch an item with a Fishing Rod at different locations with No Fishing signs (3)

Consume an Apple, a Mushroom, and a Slurpshroom (3)

Search a Rare Chest or a Supply Llama (5)

Eliminations at different named locations (5)

Catch a fish at Lake Canoe, Lazy Lake, and Flopper Pond (3)

Visit a lonely recliner, a radio station, and an outdoor movie theater (3)

Get an elimination with an Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and a Sniper Rifle (3)

Destroy a telescope, a television, and a telephone pole (3)

Search the hidden gnome found in between a race track, a cabbage patch, and a farm sign (1)

Dance at the top of Mount H7, Mount F8, and Mount Kay (3)

Once you manage to complete nine of the objectives listed above, you’ll be rewarded with the Yellow Cameo vs. Chic style. Completing these challenges also nets you a good chunk of XP, which can be helpful in finishing off any remaining Battle Pass tiers you’ve yet to obtain.