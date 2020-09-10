Fortnite – How to Get Activated Style for Wolverine’s Trophy

One of the new Wolverine challenges in Fortnite requires you to find Wolverine’s Trophy at Dirty Docks. This challenge rewards the Wolverine’s Trophy back bling, and this back bling has a secret style that you can unlock. The Activated style can be unlocked easily, but the game doesn’t tell you how to get it. This style causes the severed Sentinel head to spring to life with glowing eyes. Here’s how to unlock the secret Activated style for Wolverine’s Trophy in Fortnite.

How to Unlock Activated Style for Wolverine’s Trophy

To unlock the Activated style for Wolverine’s Trophy, head to the Sentinel Graveyard. One of the fallen Sentinels there is missing its head. Jump near the exposed wires with the Wolverine’s Trophy back bling equipped to unlock the style. Your back bling’s eyes will light up and you will unlock the style permanently.

After unlocking this secret style, you can swap between it and the standard appearance of Wolverine’s Trophy in your Locker. Just find it in your Locked and press Square/X on PS4/Xbox to edit style. The next Wolverine challenge will be available next week, and the hero himself will be available in the coming weeks. In the meantime, get started on your Season 4 Week 3 challenges, which involve beating the Iron Man boss at the new Stark Industries location.