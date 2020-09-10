Game Guides

Fortnite – How to Get Activated Style for Wolverine’s Trophy

This new back bling has a secret style.

September 10th, 2020 by Diego Perez

Fortnite-Wolverines-Trophy-Activated-Style-1

One of the new Wolverine challenges in Fortnite requires you to find Wolverine’s Trophy at Dirty Docks. This challenge rewards the Wolverine’s Trophy back bling, and this back bling has a secret style that you can unlock. The Activated style can be unlocked easily, but the game doesn’t tell you how to get it. This style causes the severed Sentinel head to spring to life with glowing eyes. Here’s how to unlock the secret Activated style for Wolverine’s Trophy in Fortnite.

How to Unlock Activated Style for Wolverine’s Trophy

To unlock the Activated style for Wolverine’s Trophy, head to the Sentinel Graveyard. One of the fallen Sentinels there is missing its head. Jump near the exposed wires with the Wolverine’s Trophy back bling equipped to unlock the style. Your back bling’s eyes will light up and you will unlock the style permanently.

Fortnite-Wolverines-Trophy-Activated-Style

After unlocking this secret style, you can swap between it and the standard appearance of Wolverine’s Trophy in your Locker. Just find it in your Locked and press Square/X on PS4/Xbox to edit style. The next Wolverine challenge will be available next week, and the hero himself will be available in the coming weeks. In the meantime, get started on your Season 4 Week 3 challenges, which involve beating the Iron Man boss at the new Stark Industries location.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Save $10 on Cyberpunk 2077
Promoted - Amazon
PlayStation 5: Everything We Know – PS5 Release Date, Price, Rumors, Unreal Engine 5, and More
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2020
Attack of the Fanboy
Fortnite Skins List — All Outfits in Fortnite
Attack of the Fanboy