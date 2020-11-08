Fortnite – How to Get the OG Throwback Pickaxe

The OG Pickaxe has returned to Fortnite, called the Throwback Axe this time around, and it’s free for all Fortnite players. Back in Chapter 1 of Fortnite, using the default skin with the default pickaxe meant you were either a total noob or a disguised sweat, but now the OG Pickaxe is a fashion statement for Chapter 2 players that shows you’ve been around and you know what you’re doing. While anyone can claim it, even new players, it’s a nice homage that lets OG players reminisce about the old days of Tilted Towers and Dusty Depot. Here’s how to get the free Throwback Axe in Fortnite.

How to Get the OG Pickaxe in Fortnite

You can get the OG Pickaxe in the Fortnite Item Shop. The Throwback Axe will be listed under the Limited Time Offer section, and you can claim it and add it to your account for free. This offer is only available until January 15, 2021, so act fast if you want to get this free Harvesting Tool.

After claiming the item, head to your Locker to equip it. You can find it with the rest of your Harvesting Tools. It’s a part of the Origins set, which also includes the revamped default skins and glider available for purchase in the Item Shop. If you want to complete the set, you can pick up the OG Glider for 500 V-Bucks and any of the Chapter 1 default skins for 800 V-Bucks each. There are also two default skin bundles in the Item Shop, both of which are priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, although that’s quite a high price to pay for old skins that were once free for everyone. However, if you really want to show off your appreciation for classic Fortnite, then you can rep the default skins as much as you want then.

The OG Pickaxe will be available to claim in Fortnite through January 15, 2021, for everyone both in-game and through the PlayStation Store if you’re playing on PS4/PS5. Fortnite recently received an update preparing the game for the release of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and you can read the full list of changes in that patch here.