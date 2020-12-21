Fortnite: How to Get the Wakandan Salute Emote – Wakanda Forever Challenge Guide

While the Marvel-themed season may be over, Fortnite has added a Wakandan Salute emote to the game that you can get for free. The Wakandan Salute emote is the iconic Wakanda Forever gesture from Black Panther, and it’s the latest in a long line of Marvel content in Fortnite. There isn’t a matching skin (yet), but you can get the emote today by completing a few easy challenges. Here’s how to get the Wakandan Salute emote in Fortnite.

How to Get the Wakandan Salute Emote in Fortnite

There are Black Panther Quests you must complete the get the Wakandan Salute emote in Fortnite. These are fairly easy challenges, and each of them is listed below.

Play Matches (10) Outlast Opponents (500) Play duo/squads with friends (5)

While these challenges are pretty straightforward, make sure you get them done in time. You only have three weeks to get these done before the emote is gone forever. There’s a chance it could appear in the item shop at a later date, perhaps when the leaked Black Panther skin is finally released, but you only have a limited amount of time if you want to get the emote for free. Once you complete all three challenges, the Wakandan Salute emote will be added to your Locker with the rest of your cosmetics.

It’s also worth noting that you must play the required duo/squad matches with friends. The in-game challenge description does not mention that part for some players, so many people have been playing duo/squad matches with random teammates and not making any progress. You have to play with someone on your friends list in order to complete the challenge.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The Black Panther Quests to get the Wakandan Salute emote will be available through January 12, and the Operation Snowdown limited-time event is currently underway and will run through January 5,