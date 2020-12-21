Fortnite Nutcracker Statues Locations: Operation Snowdown Challenge Guide

Operation Snowdown is underway in Fortnite, and the latest challenge requires you to destroy five nutcracker statues. These statues can thankfully be found everywhere, so you can quickly knock this challenge out in one or two matches. Like the other Operation Snowdown challenges, you only have a limited time to get this challenge done, but you have plenty of time until the event comes to a close. Finishing this challenge nets you a free back bling and brings you one step closer to getting the free Snowmando skin and more, so it’s in your best interest to get this done as soon as possible. These are the best places to find nutcracker statues in Fortnite so you can easily complete this challenge.

Fortnite Nutcracker Statues Locations

Nutcracker statues can be found at most named locations, but here are the best places to find them:

Sweaty Sands

Lazy Lake

Holly Hedges

Pleasant Park

Salty Towers

The statues can normally be found near houses and other buildings. Generally, if a location has Holiday decorations, you’re likely to find a nutcracker statue nearby. Keep in mind that other players will be hunting these statues as well, so certain locations could be cleared out before you arrive. You can check out the video below for exact locations if you’re struggling to find some.

When you find a nutcracker statue, all you have to do with it to complete the challenge is destroy it. You can either shoot it or hit it with your pickaxe, either strategy works. Once you’ve destroyed five of them, you’ll complete the challenge and earn the Blustery Bag back bling. You don’t have to destroy all five in one game, so you can just play the game normally and keep an eye out for statues while you play and just finish the challenge that way. Also, there’s a good chance that many places will be cleared of statues before you can find any because several other players are attempting to complete this challenge themselves.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The Operation Snowdown event will be available through January 5.