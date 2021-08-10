The Superman quests are finally here in Fortnite, and one challenge requires players to glide through rings as Clark Kent. Completing this quest will unlock the Daily Planet back bling, but you’ll have to finish a few other quests beforehand. In order to unlock the Clark Kent skin in the first place, you’ll have to complete quests from Clark Kent, Armored Batman, or Beast Boy. With the outfit unlocked, here’s how to glide through rings as Clark Kent in Fortnite.

How to Glide Through Rings as Clark Kent in Fortnite

The rings are located in the air above Weeping Woods. There are five of them in a row, and you need to glide through all five in order to complete this quest. They’re very high above the ground, so you’ll have to glide through them after jumping off the Battle Bus at the start of a match.

The rings are fairly large and glow bright yellow, so you should be able to see them pretty easily as long as you drop over Weeping Woods. They’re lined up in a descending pattern with the final ring parallel to the ground. You should be able to hit the first four quickly, but you’ll have to slowly hover downward to reach the fifth and final ring.

Once you glide through all five rings, you’ll unlock the Daily Planet back bling. Remember that you do have to have the Clark Kent skin equipped in order for the quest to work. After landing as Clark Kent, you can use a phone booth to unlock the Superman skin and finish off the last Superman challenge.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.