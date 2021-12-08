Fortnite: How to Ignite Players Easily

Fortnite allows players not only the ability to down their opponents in a wide variety of ways but also the opportunity to take on a wide variety of challenges, all of which rewards them with XP and rewards. With that said, we will now tell you how to easily ignite your enemies in Fortnite so that you can complete all the challenges as well as really make your presence known on the battlefield.

How to Ignite Players Easily in Fortnite

You can ignite both players and structures easily in Fortnite by acquiring Firefly Jars. But getting the jars is not as easy as knowing how to use them. With that out of the way, to get them, you just need to head to a place where fireflies are gathered and interact with them. You will be able to find the fireflies by exploring the world, as they will not be present in loot boxes. The creatures can be identified by the warm glow they will emit, and you will be able to carry a total of six Firefly Jars at a time. The jars can also be acquired by opening Loot Llamas and by eliminating Marauders out in the wild. After getting the jars, you just need to throw them at your designed targets to ignite them.

Now that you know how to ignite your enemies and their structures easily, don’t forget to check out how to get Spider-Man, how to unlock his Symbiote and Future Foundation suits, and how to Web Swing in Fortnite Chapter 3. To fully experience everything Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 1 has to offer, we recommend that you buy the game’s new Chapter 3, Season 1 Battle Pass, available right now for 950 V-Bucks.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusive via the Epic Games Store.