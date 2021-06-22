The Cosmic Summer event has officially kicked off in Fortnite, and the first set of challenges requires players to play Bio’s Zone Wars Trio. This is a fan-favorite limited-time mode that has been brought back for the event, and it’s the first of many that will be released during the Cosmic Summer event. You can play it either alone or with a group of your friends. The challenges will track either way, so there’s no penalty to going in with a group. If you’re unfamiliar with Creative mode in Fortnite, though, you may not know how to play this mode. Here’s how to play Bio’s Zone Wars Trio in Fortnite.

How to Play Bio’s Zone Wars Trio in Fortnite

There are two ways to play Bio’s Zone Wars Trio in Fortnite. The first method is to queue up for the mode directly from the lobby as you would for a standard battle royale match. It will be listed at the bottom of the page near Battle Lab and Creative. The second way is to join the mode through Creative using the following map code: 4059-2791-0712. You can also find it in the Discover section of the Creative page since it’s a very popular game mode.

What Challenges Need to Be Completed in Bio’s Zone Wars Trio?

There are four challenges that can be completed in this mode during the Cosmic Summer event.

Brain Freeze (Slurpberry)(Back Bling) – Deal damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio (1000)

– Deal damage to players in Bios Zone Wars Trio (1000) Sun (Banner Icon) – Get headshot eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio (10)

– Get headshot eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio (10) Firecracker Freefall (Contrail) – Gain Health or Apply Shields in Bios Zone Wars Trio (500)

– Gain Health or Apply Shields in Bios Zone Wars Trio (500) Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Coral)(Glider) – Assist teammates with eliminations in Bios Zone Wars Trio (50)

These challenges are fairly straightforward and can be completed just by playing the mode normally. Also, you can just host a private lobby for you and your friends using the Creative map code and just get the challenges done that way. It’s much easier than trying to get them finished in a public match.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.