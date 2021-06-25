The latest set of Cosmic Summer challenges is now live in Fortnite, and this week’s quests require players to play Pro 100. Pro 100 is a fan-favorite limited-time mode that is returning for the Cosmic Summer event, similar to Bio’s Zone Wars Trio. This game mode is a straightforward team deathmatch, but players can purchase better weapons using coins earned by eliminating enemies. Some of the Cosmic Summer challenges for Pro 100 are quite grindy, and some of them can feel impossible to do without a group of friends. You should be able to get most of them done in just a few matches, though. Here’s how to complete all the Pro 100 Cosmic Summer quests in Fortnite.

How to Play Pro 100 in Fortnite

Pro 100 is a Creative mode. You can access it by inputting the following code in the Creative menu: 1234-3424-1388. If you’re unfamiliar with Creative, then you can follow these steps to play Pro 100 in Fortnite:

Choose “Creative” from the main menu. Press “Play.” Choose “Discover.” Navigate to the “Island Code” tab and input the following code: 234-3424-1388. Press “Launch” to start playing Pro 100.

Once you input the code, you should be placed into a Pro 100 lobby with other players. You can jump into the mode either by yourself or with a group of your friends. Some of the challenges are really hard to complete solo though, so you may want to find a group to bring with you. Here are the Pro 100 challenges for the Cosmic Summer event.

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (10)

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (1000)

Revive teammates in Pro 100 (20)

Spending coins is very straightforward. Just eliminate enemies to earn coins and then buy weapons from the vending machines at spawn. However, some items are more expensive than others, so only buy the cheapest stuff if you only care about getting the challenge done. Make sure you buy a rocket launcher so you can work on dealing damage to players with a rocket launcher, though. Reviving teammates is the tough one. You have to revive a whopping 20 allies in order to complete this challenge. Most people instantly eliminate players once they down them, so you’re going to have to get lucky and hope you can survive the lengthy revive animation without getting shot. The only reliable way to get this challenge done is sitting in your spawn with friends.

