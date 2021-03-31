Fortnite: How to Retrieve a Cult Talisman from a Guardian for Raz

One of the new Spire challenges from Raz in Fortnite Season 6 requires you to get a Cult Talisman from a Guardian, and this is no easy feat. You may have seen these powerful beings roaming around the new areas of the map. They attack any players who draw near, but those who are skilled enough to defeat them are rewarded with powerful gear. It’s an exciting risk-reward for experienced players, but the challenge has remained optional until now. Now, you have no choice but to put one down if you want to continue the new questline. Here’s how to get a Cult Talisman from a Guardian for Raz in Fortnite.

How to Get a Cult Talisman from a Guardian

Guardians drop Cult Talismans when they are defeated. You can find Guardians at the six mini Spire towers that surround the main Spire in the center of the map. More precisely, they’re at the ends of the orange parts of the map that protrude from the Spire in the middle of the island.

Guardians slowly patrol the area surrounding the towers. They don’t try to hide from people and they will engage on sight, so they’re hard to miss. Make sure you’re prepared when you approach one. They have a lot of health and shields and they’re typically equipped with Epic or Legendary gear. It’s easier to take them down if you bring a squad, but the fight is still manageable solo.

Once you defeat a Guardian, it will drop a Cult Talisman. It’s a small item with a purple glow, so it will stand out from the normal loot that these enemies drop. Simply interact with it to pick it up and complete the challenge. You can also take the great loot and continue on with the match as you try to work on some of Raz’s other challenges.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.