Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is finally here, and one of the first challenges of the season requires you to craft a Hunter’s Cloak. This is a new item in Season 6 that has a special effect on the wildlife that can be found roaming the island. It can really come in handy for stealthy players, especially since some of the animals on the island can get fairly aggressive. Crafting a Hunter’s Cloak is very simple and only requires a handful of basic materials, so this challenge shouldn’t take too long to finish. Here’s how to craft a Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite.

How to Craft a Hunter’s Cloak in Fortnite

To craft a Hunter’s Cloak, you must combine 2 bones and 1 animal meat in the crafting menu. Bones and meat are obtained by hunting wildlife, which is another challenge for this season. Hunting one wolf or boar should provide you with enough materials to make the Cloak. With the materials in hand, simply open your inventory, click the Crafting tab, and then click “Craft” on the Hunter’s Cloak to make it.

If you’re having trouble finding wildlife to gather the necessary materials, then try dropping by Catty Corner or Weeping Woods. Boar almost always spawn by Weeping Woods, and players have been reporting wolf sightings by Catty Corner and that region of the map.

What Does the Hunter’s Cloak Do?

The Hunter’s Cloak prevents animals from attacking you. When it is equipped, wildlife will no longer be hostile toward you and aggressive animals like wolves will actively avoid you if you attempt to approach them. This is great for stealthy players who want to stay out of sight or players who just want to focus on firefights and not have to think too hard about potential wolf encounters during a build battle.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:March 16th, 2021