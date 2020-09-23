Fortnite – Is the Corrupted Legends Pack Worth It?

The Corrupted Legends Pack is now available in the Fortnite Item Shop, but is it worth it? Priced at $15.99, the Corrupted Legends Pack is a costly bundle, but the skins and items included in it could be cool enough to warrant a purchase. There are three unique skins in this bundle as well as three new back blings. Each of these skins and back blings has a Corruption slider that allows you to alter their appearances to your liking. The Corruption slider takes the place of traditional Styles, allowing granting you much more control over how your skins and back blings look.

Is the Corrupted Legends Pack Worth It?

The Corrupted Legends Pack is worth it if you like the skins included in the bundle. There are three skins and three back blings included in the Corrupted Legends Pack, and your opinion of them will determine whether or not you should buy the bundle.

The Corrupted Legends Pack features new versions of classic skins that came to Fortnite a long time ago. Each of the three skins featured in the bundle originally debuted during Chapter 1 Season 6 alongside their respective back blings. Now, they’re all white with varying amounts of red corruption spreading across them. Corrupted Arachne, Corrupted Insight, and Corrupted Shogun are the three skins included in the bundle, and their back blings are Corrupted Long Legs, Corrupted Sight Sling, and Corrupted Bladed Wings.

The main gimmick of these skins is the Corruption slider. You can alter the level of corruption on each of the skins on a scale from 0-100, with 0 being pure white and 100 being completely red and black. The corruption starts at the head and works its way down as you increase the slider, so you can’t pick and choose which parts of the skin you want to be red and black. The back blings have their own Corruption sliders though, so you can have a fully corrupted character and a white black bling or vice versa.

If you really like the Corruption effect or really want white color variants of existing skins, then you should buy this bundle. If you don’t care for the contents or already have a favorite skin that you use all the time, save your money for future skins.