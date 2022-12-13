The Golden Touch Quest Pack is a pack available in the Item Shop in Fortnite. Though it is undetermined how much longer this pack will remain in the store, you might want to know if this pack is worth it — and fast. Here is your guide to if the Golden Touch Quest Pack is worth it in Fortnite.

Is the Golden Touch Quest Pack Worth It?

Because of competing packs like the Metalcore Mina Pack and the fact that we don’t know how much longer the Golden Touch Quest Pack will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop, it is more important than ever to determine if the Golden Touch Quest Pack is worth it.

Let’s start with the cost and what is included in the Golden Touch Quest Pack. First up, the Golden Touch Quest Pack costs $11.99 USD.

The Golden Touch Quest Pack comes with the Marigold Outfit, the Golden Gambit Back Bling, the Golden Daggers Pickaxe, the Golden Hour Loading Screen, and Golden Touch Quests which can earn you up to 1,500 V-Bucks. Also, the Marigold and Golden Gambit Back Bling are reactive which means they will become more gold with each elimination. Also, weapons Marigold picks up can turn golden.

Now that you know what the Golden Touch Quest Pack contains we can discuss whether or not it’s worth it. First off, if you could buy V-Bucks for $11.99 USD, you would roughly get 1,500 V-Bucks. Because you get 1,500 V-Bucks via really cool and specific Golden Touch quests, that alone makes spending the $11.99 USD for the Golden Touch Quest Pack worth it.

The Marigold skin and her Back Bling and Dagger Pickaxe are one of the coolest skins and cosmetics in the game. Unlike the 14 free cosmetics and skins available during Winterfest 2022, not a lot of people realize how good a deal the Golden Touch Quest Pack is, so the Marigold skin is rare.

Though we personally think the skin and cosmetics that come in the Golden Touch Quest Pack are cool, especially because they are reactive and not a lot of skins or cosmetics have that in Fortnite, you might think they are just okay. If that is the case, then the Golden Touch Quest Pack is not worth it for you. It all comes down to personal taste.

We recommend getting the Golden Touch Quest Pack if you like the skin and cosmetics. Not only is it worth the money since you’ll make it back in V-Bucks by completing the quests, but you’ll also get a really impressive skin and cosmetics out of it.

Whether you get the Golden Touch Quest Pack or resist the glimmer of gold, be sure to visit the Cozy Lodge each day to collect your present. Also, be on the lookout for pizza slices!

