How to Check the Cozy Lodge to Find a Slice of Pizza in Fortnite

One of the Weekly Quests in Fortnite is to check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza. You need to find three slices of pizza in total. There is no guarantee that a slice of pizza will be there, but here is how to check for and collect three pizza slices in Fortnite Winterfest 2022.

How to Find Three Slices of Pizza in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

The first thing you need to do to find the three required pizza slices is to go to the Cozy Lodge. Once inside the Cozy Lodge, all you need to do is check the area for a slice of pizza. There are many things to interact with in the Cozy Lodge and one of them is a slice of pizza. It could be on the floor, in the fridge, or by the presents.

Once you’ve found a pizza slice, all you need to do is select it and it will immediately count as one of the required pizza slices for this Weekly Quest. Once you have found three pizza slices in the Cozy Lodge, you’ll complete this quest and get 16K XP.

Unlike the hide in a giant snowball in three separate places on the map Weekly Quest, this Weekly Quest overlaps with opening a present each day. Because of that, this pizza slice Weekly Quest isn’t too difficult. If you don’t find a pizza slice one day, simply open your present and check back the next day.

You’ll want to check back in at the Cozy Lodge daily to open your present and possibly get one of the three free skins. Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is all about giving and Epic Games is giving us 14 cosmetics to unlock by opening the presents in the Cozy Lodge. Good luck with your pizza slice hunt!

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022