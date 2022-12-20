Fortnite: All Locations to Decorate Traffic Lights for Winterfest

Fortnite has a new set of weekly challenges thanks to the new weekly reset time and date and one of the weekly quests is to decorate traffic lights for Winterfest. If you want some quick XP, then this is an essential quest to check off your list. Here is how to decorate traffic lights for Winterfest in Fortnite.

How to Decorate Traffic Lights Fast in Fortnite

There are six locations in which you can decorate traffic lights for Winterfest in Fortnite. To complete the quest quickly, you’ll want to head to Faulty Splits. This is the best place to complete this quest quickly because you’ll be close to three traffic lights.

Simply land in Fault Splits and loot up. After finding a gun or two to defend yourself, go to the center of town and look for a blue exclamation point. Once you’ve found the traffic light, interact with it to decorate it.

Find another one on the north side of town. Do the same thing — interact with the traffic light to decorate it. Lastly, you’ll want to head west to the gas station. It isn’t too far away. Once there, you’ll see the third traffic light outside. You know the drill, go up to it and interact.

And just like that, you’ve decorated the three traffic lights you need. You’ll complete the weekly quest and get a quick 16K XP. If you are careful, this weekly quest can be done in one match.

Now that you’ve finished the decorate traffic lights weekly quest, you can focus more on the others. Plus, don’t forget to check the lodge for your free cosmetics and skins during Winterfest 2022.

If you’re having trouble with creating a snowball for the next weekly quest, we’ve got you covered. For all bugs, weekly quests, and general news about Fortnite, Attack of the Fanboy is the place to be.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022