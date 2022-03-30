Fortnite Item Shop for March 31, 2022: Balenciaga, Silk Sonic, and More

The Fortnite Item Shop will have a ton of skins on offer for March 31, 2022, and players will have the chance to pick up some previous collaboration cosmetics that they may have missed. There aren’t any brand-new skins in today’s Item Shop, but the Balenciaga skins are returning alongside the Silk Sonic collaboration skins featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. Olympic champion Chloe Kim remains in the Item Shop today as well, but she’ll be rotating out soon.
As always, the Item Shop updates at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET the day before, and will last all the way through the following evening at the same time. Here’s everything in the March 31, 2022 Fortnite Item Shop.
Daily
The Daily section contains a returning Icon series emote and a few returning skins.
- Slumber (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks
- Castaway Jonesy (Skin): 800 V-Bucks
- My Idol! (Emote): 200 V-Bucks
- Punched Up (Emote): 200 V-Bucks
- Don’t Start Now (Emote): 500 V-Bucks
- Mime Time (Emote): 500 V-Bucks
Featured
The Featured section contains some classic returning skins like Cuddle Team Leader as well as the Balenciaga set, which is detailed further below.
- Cuddle Team Leader (Skin): 2000 V-Bucks
- Cuddle Camo (Wrap): 300 V-Bucks
- Birdie (Skin): 800 V-Bucks
- Driver (Pickaxe): 500 V-Bucks
- Bear Force One (Glider): 1500 V-Bucks
- Cuddle Cruiser (Glider): 800 V-Bucks
- Cuddle Paw (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
Chloe Kim
The Chloe Kim skin from the Icon Series is still going to be in today’s Fortnite Item Shop, but she will be leaving soon since she’s been around for a few days at this point. Here are all the Chloe Kim cosmetics available in today’s shop.
- Chloe Kim (Bundle): 2400 V-Bucks
- Chloe Kim (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks
- Board Flair (Emote): 300 V-Bucks
- Frozen Flourish (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
- Nunbola (Glider): 800 V-Bucks
Balenciaga
The Balenciaga set will return in the March 31st Item Shop. These skins were last seen in September 2021, and this marks the first time that they will come back to Fortnite since their release. Here are all the cosmetics available for purchase.
- Unchained Ramirez (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks
- Shady Doggo (Skin): 1200 V-Bucks
- Game Knight (Skin): 1200 V-Bucks
- Fashion Banshee (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks
- Parasail Purse (Glider): 800 V-Bucks
- Speed Sneaker (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
- Signature Look (Wrap): 300 V-Bucks
- Signature Look Midnight (Wrap): 300 V-Bucks
- The Look (Emote): 400 V-Bucks
- Skate Pocket Duffle (Back Bling)
- Logo Lugger (Back Bling)
- Camo Carrier (Back Bling)
Silk Sonic
The Silk Sonic set will remain in today’s Item Shop, featuring the following skins and items.
- Silk Sonic (Bundle): 2700 V-Bucks
- Bruno Mars (Skin): 1800 V-Bucks
- Anderson .Paak (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks
- Somebody This Fly (Music): 200 V-Bucks
- Leave the Door Open (Emote): 500 V-Bucks
- Boom Bap (Pickaxe): 500 V-Bucks
More Offers
It’s unconfirmed, but today is most likely the last day that Mary Jane Watson and the Green Goblin will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop before rotating out. They were added to the shop on March 24, and today marks a full week with these two skins in the shop. Make sure to snag them before they’re gone. More Marvel skins like Moon Knight could be on the way soon though!
- Mary Jane Watson (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks
- Green Goblin (Bundle): 2100 V-Bucks
- Green Goblin (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks
- Pumpkin P’Axe (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks
- Arm the Pumpkin! (Emote): 200 V-Bucks
- Goblin Glider (Glider): 800 V-Bucks
Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.
- This article was updated on March 30th, 2022