Fortnite Item Shop for March 31, 2022: Balenciaga, Silk Sonic, and More

The Fortnite Item Shop will have a ton of skins on offer for March 31, 2022, and players will have the chance to pick up some previous collaboration cosmetics that they may have missed. There aren’t any brand-new skins in today’s Item Shop, but the Balenciaga skins are returning alongside the Silk Sonic collaboration skins featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak. Olympic champion Chloe Kim remains in the Item Shop today as well, but she’ll be rotating out soon.

As always, the Item Shop updates at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET the day before, and will last all the way through the following evening at the same time. Here’s everything in the March 31, 2022 Fortnite Item Shop.

Daily

The Daily section contains a returning Icon series emote and a few returning skins.

Slumber (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks

1500 V-Bucks Castaway Jonesy (Skin): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks My Idol! (Emote): 200 V-Bucks

200 V-Bucks Punched Up (Emote): 200 V-Bucks

200 V-Bucks Don’t Start Now (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Mime Time (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

Featured

The Featured section contains some classic returning skins like Cuddle Team Leader as well as the Balenciaga set, which is detailed further below.

Cuddle Team Leader (Skin): 2000 V-Bucks

2000 V-Bucks Cuddle Camo (Wrap): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Birdie (Skin): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Driver (Pickaxe): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Bear Force One (Glider): 1500 V-Bucks

1500 V-Bucks Cuddle Cruiser (Glider): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Cuddle Paw (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

Chloe Kim

The Chloe Kim skin from the Icon Series is still going to be in today’s Fortnite Item Shop, but she will be leaving soon since she’s been around for a few days at this point. Here are all the Chloe Kim cosmetics available in today’s shop.

Chloe Kim (Bundle): 2400 V-Bucks

2400 V-Bucks Chloe Kim (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks

1500 V-Bucks Board Flair (Emote): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Frozen Flourish (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Nunbola (Glider): 800 V-Bucks

Balenciaga

The Balenciaga set will return in the March 31st Item Shop. These skins were last seen in September 2021, and this marks the first time that they will come back to Fortnite since their release. Here are all the cosmetics available for purchase.

Unchained Ramirez (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks

1500 V-Bucks Shady Doggo (Skin): 1200 V-Bucks

1200 V-Bucks Game Knight (Skin): 1200 V-Bucks

1200 V-Bucks Fashion Banshee (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks

1500 V-Bucks Parasail Purse (Glider): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Speed Sneaker (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Signature Look (Wrap): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Signature Look Midnight (Wrap): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks The Look (Emote): 400 V-Bucks

400 V-Bucks Skate Pocket Duffle (Back Bling)

Logo Lugger (Back Bling)

Camo Carrier (Back Bling)

Silk Sonic

The Silk Sonic set will remain in today’s Item Shop, featuring the following skins and items.

Silk Sonic (Bundle): 2700 V-Bucks

2700 V-Bucks Bruno Mars (Skin): 1800 V-Bucks

1800 V-Bucks Anderson .Paak (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks

1500 V-Bucks Somebody This Fly (Music): 200 V-Bucks

200 V-Bucks Leave the Door Open (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Boom Bap (Pickaxe): 500 V-Bucks

More Offers

It’s unconfirmed, but today is most likely the last day that Mary Jane Watson and the Green Goblin will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop before rotating out. They were added to the shop on March 24, and today marks a full week with these two skins in the shop. Make sure to snag them before they’re gone. More Marvel skins like Moon Knight could be on the way soon though!

Mary Jane Watson (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks

1500 V-Bucks Green Goblin (Bundle): 2100 V-Bucks

2100 V-Bucks Green Goblin (Skin): 1500 V-Bucks

1500 V-Bucks Pumpkin P’Axe (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Arm the Pumpkin! (Emote): 200 V-Bucks

200 V-Bucks Goblin Glider (Glider): 800 V-Bucks

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2022