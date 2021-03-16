Fortnite Lazy Lake Anomaly: Where to Investigate an Anomaly Detected in Lazy Lake

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is finally here, and one of the first challenges of the season requires you to investigate an anomaly discovered in Lazy Lake. This challenge will unlock a new style for Agent Jones, and it’s the first of many challenges like it. These challenges work similarly to the Beskar quests for The Mandalorian last season, so you’ll unlock more as you level up the Battle Pass and work up to Tier 100. Each anomaly is a small puzzle, but finding the anomaly is the hardest part. Here’s where to investigate an anomaly detected in Lazy Lake in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Lazy Lake Anomaly Location

The Lazy Lake anomaly is located in the pair of houses in the northwestern corner of the town. You can enter either house and the anomaly will appear. Upon entering either house, a glowing butterfly will appear. Follow this butterfly downstairs and into the basement. It will eventually travel through a wall, and you should use your harvesting tool to break the wall and continue to follow the butterfly.

The butterfly will lead you to a square table with jewels on each side. You have to interact with these four jewels in the correct order to solve the puzzle and complete the challenge. The solution is Red, Purple, Blue, Green. If you’d rather go by shapes, then it’s Circle, Teardrop, Shield, Square. After solving the puzzle, a glowing shard will appear above the table. Simply interact with it to complete the challenge.

Finishing this challenge will unlock a new style for Agent Jones. This is just the first of many anomalies you’ll discover throughout Chapter 2 Season 6. Each anomaly holds a different type of puzzle, however, so don’t expect to be interacting with jewels every time. Agent Jones has a lot of different styles to unlock, so get used to solving puzzles.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.