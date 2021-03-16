Fortnite Shark Island Anomaly: Where to Investigate an Anomaly Detected on Shark Island

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is finally here, and one of the first challenges of the season requires you to investigate an anomaly detected on Shark Island. Like the Lazy Lake anomaly challenge that comes before it, this challenge unlocks a new style for Agent Jones. There are many more anomalies to discover throughout the season, and you’ll unlock more anomaly challenges as you level up the Season 6 Battle Pass and work your way to Tier 100. Each anomaly is a small puzzle, but finding the anomaly is the hardest part. Here’s where to investigate an anomaly discovered on Shark Island in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Shark Island Anomaly Location

The Shark Island anomaly is located near the northern coast of the island. The glowing butterfly will appear once you reach the correct area, but it will disappear into the ground with no way of following it. However, following the butterfly isn’t the solution this time around. There are three small projectors that show holograms of Jonesy in certain poses. All you have to do to complete this challenge is perform whatever action the hologram is depicting.

The first hologram depicts Jonesy performing the Floss dance. All you have to do is emote in front of it. The second one shows Jonesy crouching, so all you have to do is crouch in front of it. The third hologram shows Jonesy jumping, so just jump in front of it. When you perform the correct action in front of the right hologram, you’ll hear an audible chime and your character will glow.

Once you’ve performed the right actions in front of the right holograms, a glowing shard will appear in the center of the three of them. It will be floating in the air, so you’ll have to place down some stairs to reach it. Simply grab the shard to complete the challenge and unlock a new style for Agent Jones.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.